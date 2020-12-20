UW-EXTENSION: Staying updated regarding federal student loans

Although the different relief measures have been in place the majority of 2020, the date for payments to begin again has changed a few times. A Pew Survey published in November found that 40% of borrowers with suspended loans did not know when their repayment was due to begin again and 58% of borrowers who were aware of and reported paused payments said it would be somewhat or very difficult to afford payments if they had to begin making them again in the next month.