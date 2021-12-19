UW-Extension: Student Loan Payment Scams: Sidestepping Fraud

Federal student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, as part of COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

During this time, people I know have approached this in many ways: taking advantage of making payments toward principal amounts, steering money to other household commitments, and paying student loans on and off as extra money allowed are just a few.

These personal anecdotes are not unique, they are reflected nationwide in the over 42 million Americans holding federal student loan debt.

Student loan payment pause

The student loan payment pause has now been in place almost two years. Since it started in early 2020, eligible federal loan payments were suspended, a 0% interest rate was implemented, and collections on defaulted loans were stopped.

The pause has been extended a number of times since beginning; however, the U.S. Department of Education announced earlier this year the final extension will end on Jan. 31, 2022. And believe it or not, January 2022 is now right around the corner.

Characteristics of Frauds

In the midst of student loan payments starting back up soon, scammers will continue to target the millions of borrowers figuring it all out.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) have released guidance for borrowers to be aware of concerning student loan debt relief companies, frauds targeted at this transition period, and guidance in creating a repayment plan before loan payments restart.

The following are signs of not only fraudulent student loan debt relief, but general financial frauds:

• Up-front fees: These fees are prohibited for student loan service providers, so do not give any credit card or bank account numbers and information when up-front fees are discussed.

• Promises of immediate total loan forgiveness: The vast majority of any government loan forgiveness program requires many years of qualifying payments and employment in specific fields before loans can be forgiven.

• Request for the borrower’s Federal Student Aid (FSA) username and password: The borrower’s FSA identification information can access legal processes, like signing online paperwork, and could be used to make changes to the borrower’s account, so should not be shared.

• High-pressure sales tactics: Fraudulent student loan debt relief companies often try to instill a sense of urgency to encourage immediate contact or commitment. As we are now in this transition period of payments restarting, attempts to capitalize on this are even more likely.

• Requests for third-party authorization: Debt relief scammers often want authorization to student loan accounts. If granted, they can then change borrower contact information so you would not be alerted if the servicer stopped paying the loans.

• Spelling or grammatical errors: Professional communication with misspelled words or grammatical errors can often indicate an attempted scam and should be checked into further, if not just deleted or ignored.

Find more information about student loan repayments for Wisconsinites at https://lookforwardwi.gov/ and a module covering Managing Student Loans from UW-Madison Extension at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/moneymatters/managing-student-loans/.

Mary Metten is the health and well-being educator for the UW-Madison Division of Extension-Kenosha County.

