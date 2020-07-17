UW-Extension: Talking to Kids about COVID-19

Any suggestions on language we should use?

Wright suggests something like, “The coronavirus is a germ that can make people sick, just like the flu, cold, or a stomach bug. Since it is a new germ, we don’t know much about it, which is why it is getting lots of attention. People are talking about it lots right now so that we can figure out how best to keep more people from getting sick.”

Many children will probably ask what happens if they do get sick.

Again, Wright suggests being honest. Something like, “Some people who get COVID-19 don’t even know they have it, and most people feel like they have a bad cold until they get better. But, a tiny number of people can get very sick. Usually, these people are already sick from something else and their bodies don’t have lots of energy left over to fight COVID-19. Since you are young and healthy, you would probably feel yucky for a few days and be back to normal.”

As a general rule, younger children require brief, simple information that reassures them. Older children will be more vocal in asking questions and may need help in separating rumors from facts.