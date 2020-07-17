UW-Extension: Talking to Kids about COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has people fearful and confused. News of more cancellations of major events, images of people wearing face masks, and increased numbers of those who are infected serve as constant reminders that things have changed for the foreseeable future.
What do we tell children in times of uncertainty? There are no easy answers, but Travis Wright, an Associate Professor of Counseling Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, offers some suggestions.
Do we really need to talk to kids about it?
Absolutely. Discussions of the coronavirus are everywhere. Children are inundated with social media, adult conversations, and in their own social networks. It is important to meet children where they are and answer their concerns. Be honest and accurate but not alarmist.
What’s a good place to start?
Understanding what they’ve heard, what they are fearing or thinking about it, and what questions they have is a good first place to start. Wright thinks it is always best to ask first and then meet children where they are. They often wonder in a way that is very different than an adult perspective. If we respond without understanding what is on their mind, we might inadvertently make things worse, point out issues that are more challenging for them to understand, or raise concerns they might not yet have considered.
Any suggestions on language we should use?
Wright suggests something like, “The coronavirus is a germ that can make people sick, just like the flu, cold, or a stomach bug. Since it is a new germ, we don’t know much about it, which is why it is getting lots of attention. People are talking about it lots right now so that we can figure out how best to keep more people from getting sick.”
Many children will probably ask what happens if they do get sick.
Again, Wright suggests being honest. Something like, “Some people who get COVID-19 don’t even know they have it, and most people feel like they have a bad cold until they get better. But, a tiny number of people can get very sick. Usually, these people are already sick from something else and their bodies don’t have lots of energy left over to fight COVID-19. Since you are young and healthy, you would probably feel yucky for a few days and be back to normal.”
As a general rule, younger children require brief, simple information that reassures them. Older children will be more vocal in asking questions and may need help in separating rumors from facts.
Older children will be able to discuss the issue so encourage them to seek out their own information from reliable sources. This can help them feel a sense of control.
This won’t be the last time I have to talk about scary issues with my child. Are there some universal messages that can be helpful?
If you keep the lines of communication open and have regular, caring conversations with your children, they will always come back to you with additional questions or things that they don’t quite understand. When we value children for what they bring to us, we often have the chance to have conversations until children get answers that will help them feel safer and more at peace.
Jen Reese is UW-Extension 4-H program educator for Kenosha County.
