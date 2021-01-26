UW-EXTENSION:: Ten well-being tips for the days of COVID-19

5) Try to get the most accurate information about the outbreak and about the precautions you need to take. Beyond that, realize that spending a lot of time on social media will potentially hurt you more than it will help. Focusing too much of our attention on the uncontrollable is a recipe for misery. Instead, concentrate on parts of your life that you can control.

6) Be aware of how much influence you have on the emotions and moods of those around you. To the extent you can, aim to exude calmness and fortitude. Remember that everybody is trying to cope with their own anxiety and frustration. So, be kind and understanding toward others as well as yourself.

7) One of the biggest antidotes to anxiety is taking action and moving toward our goals. Set yourself goals for these days and take them seriously. Pursuing these goals will give meaning and structure to your days and distract you from fruitless worrying.

8) Ask yourself what you can do to help others get through these hard days, especially the most vulnerable and needy among us. Helping others is one of the most guaranteed ways to feel good ourselves.