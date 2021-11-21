UW-EXTENSION: The value of attainable goals in your life

I want to paint my kitchen. That idea has been rolling around my head since early fall and yet, I have made no progress in planning and certainly have not executed it.

Sure, I’ve talked about it a fair amount, but more or less stating and restating that I want it to happen. When, what do I need, how will I prep – no movement in those directions.

Getting motivated and then actioning a ubiquitous goal is often difficult when it’s just floating out there. Then, when nothing is achieved it’s easy to feel “stuck.”

We always have things we want to achieve in day-to-day life. Being deliberate in our efforts can help spur on success. Additionally, we typically experience some positive emotion when we achieve a goal. Why not capitalize on that to keep the momentum going?

Attainable goals

Developing tools to make and work toward small goals help condition us to tackle larger and more challenging goals. These short-term, more modest goals can be referred to as ‘attainable goals.’ Conquering attainable goals can have real and positive impact on our well-being.

Research shows that realistic, well-planned goals keep us focused, motivated, and improves performance. In this vain, small, attainable goals can help to promote positive emotion on a regular basis.

Big and even life-changing goals are great and necessary for growth; however, the smaller, attainable goals can also build upon one another toward our larger aspirations and can help keep us on the right track. They allow us to savor successes, celebrate the process, and stay motivated.

ACE the process

Attainable goals hold three characteristics in common, using the acronym, ‘ACE.’

Achievable – the goal should be challenging, but not impossible or too global.

Clear steps – lay out a plan of exactly what steps must be taken to successfully complete the goal.

Endpoint – you should be able to identify when the goal has been completed.

As we think about attainable goals, it’s best to work toward things we have control over. Rather than a standalone goal of ‘ending world hunger,’ an attainable goal within that can be to donate to a local food pantry or meal program – something you can control in the scope of the attainable goal.

Another thing to keep in mind is making goals specific and not too general, so you know what you’re executing. A general goal may be ‘I want to get in shape.’ An attainable goal you can develop from that is, ‘I will join a gym and work out three days a week this month.’

Over the next week, think of attainable goals; they may be separate ideas or a larger goal broken down into daily benchmarks. Ideally the goal or goals will be achievable in the next week to practice setting, working toward, and reaching attainable goals. Work through the steps and celebrate both the process and your successes.

Mary Metten is the health and well-being educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension serving Kenosha County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0