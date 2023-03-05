Have you ever thought about adding fresh fruits and vegetables to spice up your meals?

So many families do not realize that cooking with fresh fruits and vegetables can be challenging, but with the right recipes, you can think outside the box, and cook an amazing, fun, delicious, and healthy meal.

One of my favorite foods to explore is pumpkin. The secret to pumpkin is that it can be transformed by cooking it in many ways. Who would have thought that pumpkin can be made into a soup, homemade dip, latte, smoothie, or just old-fashioned pie with Cool Whip?

The goal today is to help you take a food you love and change it into energy for your body. Don’t forget that you can use your Foodshare or EBT to purchase fruits and vegetables at local farmer’s markets. Remember to think outside the box and try adding new fruits and vegetables to your plate. For more information about how to cook creative and healthy foods, please check out FoodWIse’s weekly recipes. Highlighted below is a vibrant Pumpkin and Bean soup recipe.

Vibrant Pumpkin and Bean Soup

This makes a beautiful soup! It’s so colorful and packed with nutrients.

Ingredients

1 15 oz. can of white beans

1 onion (small, finely chopped)

1 cup water

1 15 oz. can of pumpkin

1 1/2 cups apple juice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg, allspice, or ginger

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

1. Blend white beans, onion, and water with a potato masher or blender till smooth.

2. In a large pot, add the pumpkin, juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, black pepper, and salt. Stir.

3. Add the blended bean mix to the pot.

4. Cook over low heat for 15-20 minutes, until warmed through.

*Recipes are available in Spanish as well.

To learn more about the FoodWIse program for Racine and Kenosha Counties and how you can get added to our weekly featured recipes email, please contact Rebecca Ordaz at rebecca.ordaz@wisc.edu or call 262-635-6824.