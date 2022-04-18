 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-Extension to host learning program for nonprofits and board representative

The University of Wisconsin Extension in Kenosha County is enrolling for its Nonprofit Peer Learning Program, targeting key leaders of nonprofits and board representatives.

It is an educational series where participants gain skills in action and scenario planning with a peer support emphasis. It is the first of four offerings, all with different topical areas, that will be offered throughout 2022.

The Spring offering, meeting weekly for five weeks starting April 22, allows participants to define concrete strategies to chart a course in today’s challenging nonprofit environment.

Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/305964326537.

