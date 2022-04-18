UW-Extension to host learning program for nonprofits and board representative

The University of Wisconsin Extension in Kenosha County is enrolling for its Nonprofit Peer Learning Program, targeting key leaders of nonprofits and board representatives.
It is an educational series where participants gain skills in action and scenario planning with a peer support emphasis. It is the first of four offerings, all with different topical areas, that will be offered throughout 2022.
The Spring offering, meeting weekly for five weeks starting April 22, allows participants to define concrete strategies to chart a course in today’s challenging nonprofit environment.
Products and services most impacted by inflation
Products and Services Most Impacted by Inflation
Photo Credit: ThePowerPlant / Shutterstock
Following months of rapid inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve recently
announced its first federal funds rate increases in more than three years. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell followed this action with remarks several days later signaling that more rate increases are in store for 2022.
The Federal Reserve’s recent moves were noteworthy because the U.S. central bank has
kept rates near zero for most of the last decade in efforts to boost economic growth following the Great Recession. But the recent spike in inflation prompted new thinking from the Fed. Some economic observers— including Powell—predicted last year that rising inflation would be transitory, leveling out as the COVID-19 pandemic abated and global supply chains recovered. But it now appears that inflation is here for the foreseeable future, and the Federal Reserve hopes to rein it in.
The Federal Reserve typically aims for a
target annual inflation rate of 2%, believing that this figure best supports the goal of maximizing employment while also keeping prices stable. Generally, when the Federal Reserve wants to stimulate economic growth, it lowers interest rates, which reduces people and businesses’ costs to borrow money to spend or invest. But when the rate of inflation is too high, the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates to keep price increases under control.
This is the situation the U.S. economy now faces. After inflation in line with or under the 2% target for most of the decade or so after the Great Recession, the last year has brought much faster price increases. According to the
Consumer Price Index, year-over-year inflation has topped 5% every month dating back to June 2021 and hit another recent high of 7.91% in February 2022. The recent period of inflation has seen the fastest price increases since the recession of the early 1980s, when year-over-year inflation reached a peak of 14.59% in the spring of 1980.
Shutterstock
Consumer prices are increasing at the fastest rate in 40 years
Every
major category in the Consumer Price Index has topped the Fed’s 2% inflation target over the last year, but consumers have faced a harder time with some expenses than others. Energy has been one of the single fastest-growing expenses, with a 25.6% overall increase in costs from February 2021 to February 2022. Food—the third-greatest expense for most households after shelter and transportation—has seen a 7.9% overall increase, but many individual food products—especially meats—have seen prices increase much faster. And even after accounting for these high-growth categories, year-over-year inflation still comes out to 6.4%, driven by other major increases in categories from lodging to car parts to new and used vehicles.
Current inflation rates are well above the 2 percent target
The data used in this analysis is from the March 2022 release of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
. To determine the consumer products and services most impacted by inflation, researchers at Consumer Price Index (CPI) Smartest Dollar calculated the year-over-year percentage change in the CPI for select items. In the event of a tie, the product or service with the greater seasonally-adjusted percentage change in CPI from January to February of 2022 was ranked higher.
Here are the products and services most impacted by inflation.
15. Fish and seafood
Photo Credit: stockcreations / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +10.4% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +1.1% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +0.2% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.29
Shutterstock
14. Coffee
Photo Credit: mavo / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +10.5% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +1.5% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +1.6% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.18
Shutterstock
13. Fresh fruits
Photo Credit: gabriel12 / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +10.6% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +3.7% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +3.5% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.59
Shutterstock
12. Eggs
Photo Credit: Renamarie / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +11.4% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +2.2% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +2.2% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.11
Shutterstock
11. New vehicles
Photo Credit: Virrage Images / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +12.4% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +0.3% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +0.3% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 4.09
Shutterstock
10. Poultry
Photo Credit: The Toidi / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +12.5% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +1.7% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +1.7% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.34
Shutterstock
9. Pork
Photo Credit: New Africa / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +14.0% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +1.0% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +0.7% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.36
Shutterstock
8. Motor vehicle parts and equipment
Photo Credit: Dmitry-Arhangel 29 / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +14.3% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +1.6% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +1.6% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.43
Shutterstock
7. Beef and veal
Photo Credit: Sergey Ryzhov / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +16.2% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +0.8% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +0.5% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.54
Shutterstock
6. Utility (piped) gas service
Photo Credit: JWPhotoworks / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +23.8% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +1.5% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +0.6% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.88
Shutterstock
5. Car and truck rental
Photo Credit: Matushchak Anton / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +24.3% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +3.5% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +1.4% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.14
Shutterstock
4. Lodging away from home
Photo Credit: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +25.1% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +2.2% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +5.5% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.90
Shutterstock
3. Fuel oil and other fuels
Photo Credit: Kodda / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +33.4% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +6.5% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +6.1% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 0.20
Shutterstock
2. Motor fuel
Photo Credit: ThePowerPlant / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +38.1% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): +6.7% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +5.4% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 3.79
Shutterstock
1. Used cars and trucks
Photo Credit: Africa Studio / Shutterstock
Year-over-year change in price: +41.2% Month-over-month change in price (seasonally adjusted): -0.2% Month-over-month change in price (unadjusted): +0.8% Relative importance to CPI (0-100): 4.17
Shutterstock
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.