UW-Extension: Trends and influences on Wisconsin farmland values

Things may not improve in 2020 given the high level of uncertainty surrounding commodity price projections. The lower interest rates and various financial help packages offered by the government provide some hope for land values to remain steady in 2020. As of June 1, 2020, the data for the first quarter of 2020 indicated stable land prices and did not show any negative impact from the COVID-19 crisis.

Influences on land values

In recent years rent has been relatively high compared to value, leading to a higher return to land ownership relative to land rental.

The 2019 NASS Wisconsin average rental rate for non-irrigated cropland was $137 per acre, which is about 3.2% of the statewide average sale price. Ten years ago, land rents were low relative to land prices, leading to intense competition for land rental and ultimately to a rapid increase in rental rates (8.4% increase per year between 2010 and 2014).

Given the strategic importance of land control in farming, current high rental rates are unlikely to go down significantly, despite the economic hardship of the agricultural sector.