UW-EXTENSION: Watch out for the stinking stink bug!

Watch out for the pesky Brown Marmorated Stink Bug that sneaks into the homes at this time of the year.

In the last few years, the population of BMSB has increased in southeast Wisconsin and in several other regions in the state. BMSB is native to Asia (China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan) and was first detected in 1998 in eastern Pennsylvania. It was first detected in Wisconsin in 2010.

Like any fall invading ladybugs and boxelder bugs, BMSB spend their winter indoors and leave in spring. But BMSB can become more than just a nuisance bug. Under high populations, these bugs can release a stinking odor from their dorsal scent glands and can make indoor settings unhospitable. They can also cause allergic reactions to sensitive individuals. The bug’s frass can stain walls and curtains. If these bugs are squeezed or vacuumed, they emit a stinking vapor that makes it challenging to handle this bug.

The appearance of BMSB is very similar to native stink bug with a shield-shaped body (½-inch to ⅝-inch long) with a blotchy brown to grayish color. But BMSB has a few key differentiating characteristics: 1) alternating white to brown spots on the outer edge of the abdomen beneath the wings, 2) alternating bands of light and dark brown color near the tips of the antennae, and 3) dark red eyes.