UW-EXTENSION: Well-being tips for children and families

If there was a way to potentially help kids pay better attention, perform better in school, and be more aware of themselves and others, would you try it?
What if it was free, relatively easy, and cost only a bit of your time and focus?
Reading that, it sounds too good to be true. But a recent study from the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows that it may very well be that simple.
Practicing mindfulness in moments of relative calm can help strengthen the ability to make use of these strategies when emotions run high or challenges arise.
Lead Scientist, Lisa Flook and outreach specialists Lisa Thomas Prince and Lori Gustafson offer some tips for families who may want to start practicing more kindness and mindfulness with their young children.
Create a quiet space
To balance the busyness of our lives, dedicate some time and space for quiet. Find a spot in a bedroom, a chair in the house, or a bench in a local park where you and your children can pause for a few moments and develop a sense of familiarity with quiet. Notice how, when we allow our bodies to rest in quiet, our minds can settle, and we may become aware of things around us and in us in a new and different way.
Pay attention with purpose and curiosity
We adults often tell kids to “pay attention,” without really explaining what we mean or even how. With mindfulness, we bring our attention to whatever is happening in the present moment in the environment around us (like sounds or sights), and in our internal experience (like sensations or emotions). For example, take a walk outside and try to notice sounds of all types.
Pause and notice the breath
The breath is a resource that we may not always notice, but one that is always with us. Bringing attention to the sensations and movement of the breath in the body can be calming and quieting. With children, explore the breath by having them lie on their back and notice the movement of the chest or belly as the breath moves in and out of the body.
Offer caring wishes
In our daily lives, we naturally encounter pleasant, unpleasant, and neutral experiences. Whatever the circumstance, we can practice caring and compassion for ourselves and others by offering wishes such as, “May we be happy, may we be safe, may we be filled with love.” Caring wishes can be used when we experience discomfort before taking a test or simply to send kindness to another person, knowing that we all wish to be happy. When we share a caring wish with others, verbally or even silently to ourselves, it can help to calm emotions and strengthen our feelings of connection.
Practice gratitude
Asking ourselves what we are grateful for opens our eyes to the goodness around us and supports our overall sense of well-being. We can cultivate gratitude in simple ways. For example, we can take a few minutes to reflect on the good things that happened during the day. By pausing and paying attention, we can appreciate things we might otherwise take for granted such as the warmth of the sun, clean water to drink, a neighbor’s smile, and even our breath.
Jen Reese is youth educator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension in Kenosha County.