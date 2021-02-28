UW-EXTENSION: Well-being tips for children and families

We adults often tell kids to “pay attention,” without really explaining what we mean or even how. With mindfulness, we bring our attention to whatever is happening in the present moment in the environment around us (like sounds or sights), and in our internal experience (like sensations or emotions). For example, take a walk outside and try to notice sounds of all types.

Pause and notice the breath

The breath is a resource that we may not always notice, but one that is always with us. Bringing attention to the sensations and movement of the breath in the body can be calming and quieting. With children, explore the breath by having them lie on their back and notice the movement of the chest or belly as the breath moves in and out of the body.

Offer caring wishes