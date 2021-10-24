UW-EXTENSION: What is Broadband, and why is it such a challenge?

A 2014 report from a technology consulting company estimated costs of broadband infrastructure using fiber technology in a range of settings with varying terrain and population density. They estimate, for example, $85,000 per mile for new underground construction (CTC Technology and Energy, 2014).

If new infrastructure is needed for overhead or aerial strands, they estimate $51,000 per mile.

If current telephone wires are already in place, they estimate $12,000 per mile in a rural area and $15,000 per mile in an urban area.

Internet service providers are concerned with the potential return on investment when they make fiber installation expenses and thus weigh the potential revenue from new consumers, including take rate, against the expense of the infrastructure.

The costs of new investment in urban areas can be spread over more customers. For example, spending $12,000 per mile in Richland County at 31 people per square mile is roughly $387/person. In Outagamie County, at 277 people per square mile, the cost per person, even using the more expensive urban area cost, is roughly $54/person.

There lies but one of many cruxes of the broadband issue—cost.

