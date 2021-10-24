UW-EXTENSION: What is Broadband, and why is it such a challenge?

Early technologies used telephone dial-up allowing for narrow band telephone connections that were subject to slow speeds of information transmissions and interruptions.
As new technologies, such as those using coaxial cable networks, reached many homes and businesses, faster and more reliable alternatives to dial-up internet became available.
Broadband, then, came to be used to reference relatively fast connections for information sharing. The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) currently defines broadband as at least 25 Mbps (transfer of “megabits per second”) of download speed and at least 3 Mbps of upload speed. The definition, though, has evolved over time to increasingly higher thresholds, reflecting the increasing demand for faster connections.
Broadband is becoming increasingly important to community and economic well-being and it turns out that our Badger State ranks #38 of 50 states for internet coverage.
It is linked to better business performance, including rural entrepreneurship and farm profits. It is also linked to higher home values and higher educational outcomes at both the grade school and high school levels. Broadband access also corresponds to improved health outcomes, which can lead to higher worker productivity.
Cost challenges
While estimates vary, the cost per subscriber of rural provision can be an order of magnitude greater than in urban areas.
A 2014 report from a technology consulting company estimated costs of broadband infrastructure using fiber technology in a range of settings with varying terrain and population density. They estimate, for example, $85,000 per mile for new underground construction (CTC Technology and Energy, 2014).
If new infrastructure is needed for overhead or aerial strands, they estimate $51,000 per mile.
If current telephone wires are already in place, they estimate $12,000 per mile in a rural area and $15,000 per mile in an urban area.
Internet service providers are concerned with the potential return on investment when they make fiber installation expenses and thus weigh the potential revenue from new consumers, including take rate, against the expense of the infrastructure.
The costs of new investment in urban areas can be spread over more customers. For example, spending $12,000 per mile in Richland County at 31 people per square mile is roughly $387/person. In Outagamie County, at 277 people per square mile, the cost per person, even using the more expensive urban area cost, is roughly $54/person.
There lies but one of many cruxes of the broadband issue—cost.
Summit on Nov. 18
Fortunately for all of us, Extension has been deeply engaged in studying the many facets of the issue for many years. In fact, all the information contained within this column comes from recent Extension research titled “Broadband and the Wisconsin Economy” by Tessa Conroy, Steve Deller, Matt Kures, Sarah Low, Jeffrey Glazer, Gail Huyke and Christopher Stark.
Join the Extension-sponsored Wisconsin Broadband Summit on Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to non. Register at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/economicdevelopment/.