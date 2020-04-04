UW-Extention: Turn the Town Blue this April

Turn the Town Blue this April
Everyone can agree that this will be an April like no other.
Some people are on their second or third week of readjusting a lot of their normal existence and previously planned lives. Schedules have been shifting and a lot of creative solutions continue to come to be in our personal and professional roles.
One thing that does remain in April is it being the National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
In 1983, the first National Child Abuse Prevention Month was proclaimed in April by President Ronald Reagan. This came after the first National Child Abuse Prevention Week occurred in 1982 during the month of June.
Currently the campaign has a variety of incarnations throughout different states and communities. The awareness campaign is locally known and promoted in Kenosha County as the Turn the Town Blue Campaign; a month-long promotion of child abuse and neglect prevention efforts and the celebration of strong families.
Kenosha’s Turn the Town Blue Campaign
Kenosha County’s annual Turn the Town Blue Campaign had to suspend its scheduled calendar of activities set to be held throughout the community. Going into its 11th year, there were planned to be a series of different ways community members could join into activities like an awareness run/walk, an award night for strong families, classes and trainings for people in our community, and family activity events.
In light of the necessary modifications for April 2020, the Turn the Town Blue Campaign’s lead organization, Prevention Services Network (PSN), is continuing to promote the awareness month and engage with the community at large.
New ways to participate
To find updated information, visit the Turn the Town Blue Campaign’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TTTBKENO/ to view what has changed and ‘Like’ the page to continue to see new posts throughout April.
For example, an ongoing, annual event has been the Strong Family Awards dinner; although the event will not be held this year, the Turn the Town Blue Campaign is still seeking nominations of families for the Strong Family Awards. Visit https://tinyurl.com/qtmctnh for more information about the award and to submit a nomination for a family (or several) in our community.
Another option to participate is the three Triple P parenting seminars now planned to be held during April on the Zoom platform with topics of: The Power of Positive Parenting; Raising Confident, Competent Children; and Raising Resilient Children. Visit https://tinyurl.com/qv77l9p to register for these offered classes on April 8, 15, and 22, all beginning at 1 p.m.
Aside from engaging in the campaign’s organized activities, still keep the awareness month in mind by doing things such as: Making a point to check in on families you know through phone or virtual methods, finding ways to ‘Go Blue’ in April by decorating windows and sidewalks with messages for strong families, discovering different ways to connect with your child, and keeping everyone safer at home.
Find more information about Kenosha County’s Turn the Town Blue Campaign at https://www.facebook.com/TTTBKENO/.
Mary Metten is Health and Well-Being Educator for UW-Extension.
