UW-Extention: Turn the Town Blue this April

In light of the necessary modifications for April 2020, the Turn the Town Blue Campaign’s lead organization, Prevention Services Network (PSN), is continuing to promote the awareness month and engage with the community at large.

New ways to participate

To find updated information, visit the Turn the Town Blue Campaign’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TTTBKENO/ to view what has changed and ‘Like’ the page to continue to see new posts throughout April.

For example, an ongoing, annual event has been the Strong Family Awards dinner; although the event will not be held this year, the Turn the Town Blue Campaign is still seeking nominations of families for the Strong Family Awards. Visit https://tinyurl.com/qtmctnh for more information about the award and to submit a nomination for a family (or several) in our community.

Another option to participate is the three Triple P parenting seminars now planned to be held during April on the Zoom platform with topics of: The Power of Positive Parenting; Raising Confident, Competent Children; and Raising Resilient Children. Visit https://tinyurl.com/qv77l9p to register for these offered classes on April 8, 15, and 22, all beginning at 1 p.m.