UW-Madison names Kenosha County area students to spring dean's list

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized Kenosha County area students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
Area students recognized include (listed by hometown, college and distinction):
Bristol
Allison Hensel, School of Business, Dean’s List
Jillian Lardinois, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Kate Tobin, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Haley Trecker, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Kenosha
Jacob Adamiec, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Thomas Antonacci, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Anthony Babu, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Joseph Bahr, School of Business, Dean’s List
Laura Belmonte, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Bryana Bosko, School of Education, Dean’s List
Jackson Bothmann, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Meghan Breslin, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Sarah Candee, School of Education, Dean’s List
Brad Close, School of Business, Dean’s List
Ansel Fellman, School of Education, Dean’s List
Willem Fellman, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Kenneth Franks, School of Education, Dean’s List
Tyler Fritz, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Daniel Funk, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Lyn Golat, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Emily Goll, School of Education, Dean’s List
Samuel Herzog, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Brooke Hollingsworth, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Lauren Hutson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Maya Hysaw, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Victoria Isetts, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Sophie Johnson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Abby Joseph, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Liv Junkel, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Mackenzie Konz, School of Education, Dean’s List
Abigail Krause, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Sophia Kubicki-Hermes, School of Education, Dean’s List
Aaditya Kumar, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Dana Kvitek, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Zachary Lesavich, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Alicia Lorta, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Anish Malik, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Riley McKay, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Hana Miloslavic, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Michael Mleczko, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Aiden Moore, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Joshua Moser, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Luke Nosek, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Lauryn Novak, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Gabriel Pienkos, School of Business, Dean’s List
Isabella Ricker, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Joyce Riphagen, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Katelyn Schultz, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Chad Sekuris, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Sindhu Shankar, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Franky Shi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Rachel Stanley, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Claire Swartz, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Peter Tabili, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Abigail Walther, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Kendall Wilhelmson, School of Education, Dean’s List
Jasmine Zeidan, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Pleasant Prairie
Cole Aschenbrener, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Jocelyn Cao, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Neha Charlly, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Elizabeth Collins, School of Education, Dean’s List
Tessa Doersch, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Britney Duratinsky, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Madeline Gallo, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Samuel Gallo, School of Education, Dean’s List
Elias Garringer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Israh Gharib, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Mitchell Haller, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Grace Haugstad, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Martin Haugstad, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Harry Howard, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Zander Huang, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Casey Kaelber, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Rebecca Keller, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Kevin Koesser, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Emily Krause, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Lauren Laib, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Paul Maalouf, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Eric Miesbauer, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Molly O’Boyle, School of Education, Dean’s List
Anastasia Orzechowski, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Catherine Peterson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
James Ryan, School of Education, Dean’s List
Lindsey Thomas, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Olivia Van Guyse, School of Education, Dean’s List
Rachael Wood, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Salem
Alexis Carlson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Kayla Konwent, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
MacKenzie Maccaux, School of Education, Dean’s List
Nat Meyer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Brenna Simmons, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Trevor
Ashley Alter, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Rylee Kennell, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Madison Scott, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Trevor Silber, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Twin Lakes
Jacob Brockway, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Teagan Duffy, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Jonathan Fluger, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Kordan Kopp, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Ashley Lesko, School of Education, Dean’s List
Alexander Neal, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Lauren Pryor, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Kelsey Smith, School of Education, Dean’s List
Elizabeth Sollitt, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
