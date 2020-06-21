UW-Madison names Kenosha County area students to spring dean's list
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized Kenosha County area students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”

Area students recognized include (listed by hometown, college and distinction):

Bristol

Allison Hensel, School of Business, Dean’s List

Jillian Lardinois, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Kate Tobin, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Haley Trecker, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Kenosha

Jacob Adamiec, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Thomas Antonacci, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Anthony Babu, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Joseph Bahr, School of Business, Dean’s List

Laura Belmonte, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Bryana Bosko, School of Education, Dean’s List

Jackson Bothmann, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Meghan Breslin, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Sarah Candee, School of Education, Dean’s List

Brad Close, School of Business, Dean’s List

Ansel Fellman, School of Education, Dean’s List

Willem Fellman, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Kenneth Franks, School of Education, Dean’s List

Tyler Fritz, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Daniel Funk, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Lyn Golat, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Emily Goll, School of Education, Dean’s List

Samuel Herzog, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Brooke Hollingsworth, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Lauren Hutson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Maya Hysaw, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Victoria Isetts, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Sophie Johnson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Abby Joseph, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Liv Junkel, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Mackenzie Konz, School of Education, Dean’s List

Abigail Krause, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Sophia Kubicki-Hermes, School of Education, Dean’s List

Aaditya Kumar, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Dana Kvitek, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Zachary Lesavich, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Alicia Lorta, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Anish Malik, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Riley McKay, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Hana Miloslavic, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Michael Mleczko, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Aiden Moore, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Joshua Moser, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Luke Nosek, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Lauryn Novak, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Gabriel Pienkos, School of Business, Dean’s List

Isabella Ricker, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Joyce Riphagen, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Katelyn Schultz, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Chad Sekuris, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Sindhu Shankar, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Franky Shi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Rachel Stanley, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Claire Swartz, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Peter Tabili, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Abigail Walther, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Kendall Wilhelmson, School of Education, Dean’s List

Jasmine Zeidan, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

Pleasant Prairie

Cole Aschenbrener, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Jocelyn Cao, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Neha Charlly, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Elizabeth Collins, School of Education, Dean’s List

Tessa Doersch, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Britney Duratinsky, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Madeline Gallo, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Samuel Gallo, School of Education, Dean’s List

Elias Garringer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Israh Gharib, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Mitchell Haller, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Grace Haugstad, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Martin Haugstad, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Harry Howard, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Zander Huang, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Casey Kaelber, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Rebecca Keller, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Kevin Koesser, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Emily Krause, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Lauren Laib, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Paul Maalouf, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Eric Miesbauer, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Molly O’Boyle, School of Education, Dean’s List

Anastasia Orzechowski, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Catherine Peterson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

James Ryan, School of Education, Dean’s List

Lindsey Thomas, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Olivia Van Guyse, School of Education, Dean’s List

Rachael Wood, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Salem

Alexis Carlson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Kayla Konwent, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

MacKenzie Maccaux, School of Education, Dean’s List

Nat Meyer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Brenna Simmons, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Trevor

Ashley Alter, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Rylee Kennell, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Madison Scott, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Trevor Silber, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Twin Lakes

Jacob Brockway, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Teagan Duffy, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Jonathan Fluger, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Kordan Kopp, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Ashley Lesko, School of Education, Dean’s List

Alexander Neal, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Lauren Pryor, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Kelsey Smith, School of Education, Dean’s List

Elizabeth Sollitt, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

