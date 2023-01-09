UW-P to play host to 10th annual girls' math and science conference; Miss America to deliver keynote speech

SOMERS – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will play host to an established math and science conference for girls in 7th and 8th grades with a special guest to power the keynote address.

The 10th Annual Girls Empowered by Math & Science Conference, presented by Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday with Miss America Grace Stanke delivering the keynote address to kick off the event for 450 girls who currently attend middle schools in the Racine Unified School District.

The conference will take place on the Parkside campus at 900 Wood Road.

Stanke, 20, of Wausau, was Miss Wisconsin before being crowned Miss America 2023 on Dec. 15 at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Conn. She is an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is studying nuclear engineering. As Miss America she is receiving a $50,000 scholarship and is the reigning titleholder for a year.

Thursday’s math and conference will include interactive and engaging presentations in which girls in attendance will have the chance to hear from experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, while learning about careers and opportunities available to them, according to event organizers.

Three hands-on STEM workshops are also scheduled and students will be able to participate in campus tours and interact with a college student panel.

The event is sponsored by SC Johnson, American Association of University Women-Racine Branch, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Racine Unified School District, Gateway Technical College, Inclusity, United Way of Racine County, SAFE Haven of Racine, Community State Bank, Educators Credit Union, Eaton Corporation, We Energies and Summit Credit Union.

Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Through research-based programming and a network of supportive adults, Girls Inc. helps girls navigate their way to academic and personal success. For more information, visit www.girlsincsewi.org

