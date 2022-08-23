UW-Parkside announces Kenosha County area students receiving diplomas

KENOSHA: Berat Abduli, bachelor of science, computer science; Veronica Aceto, bachelor of arts, music; Violet Alizabeth, bachelor of arts, art; Kaitlyn Andresen, bachelor of science, biological sciences; Anastazia Antonacci, associate of science, laboratory sciences; Nicole Ashmus, bachelor of arts, communication; Zachary Avery, master of science, information technology management; Job Ayala, bachelor of science, applied health sciences and psychology; Daniel Becker, bachelor of science, management information systems; Carson Bell, bachelor of science, biological sciences; Jason Brown, bachelor of science, sustainable management; Caden Calabrese, bachelor of science, accounting; Robert Campbell, bachelor of science, marketing; Katey Cantwell, bachelor of science, early childhood education; Kevin Carlson, bachelor of arts, economics; Raul Chavez-Gutierrez, bachelor of science, accounting; Whitney Clay, bachelor of science, elementary education; Griffin Cofell, bachelor of arts, music; Katie Conforti, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Steven Crane, bachelor of science, biological sciences; Jacqueline Cruz, bachelor of science, biological sciences; Randall Delaney, master of science, sport management; William Detwiler, bachelor of arts, art; Erin Dillon, bachelor of arts, theatre arts; Wilhelmine Edwards, bachelor of science, kinesiology and sport performance; Meghan Fastenau, bachelor of science, business management; Sydney Ferguson, bachelor of science, psychology; Scott Flood, master of science, sport management; Emma Foley, bachelor of arts, theatre arts and communication; Nicole Ford, bachelor of science, business management; Timara Frink, bachelor of science, marketing and business management; Lynsey Gallagher, bachelor of arts, theatre arts; Caesar Garcia, bachelor of arts, communication; Brianna Gesiorski, bachelor of science, molecular biology and bioinformatics; Dana Gloria, bachelor of science, psychology; Laijay Glover, bachelor of science, business management; Jaileen Gonzalez, bachelor of science, applied health sciences; Sean Gorman, bachelor of arts and bachelor of science, economics and business management; Jennavieve Growel, bachelor of arts, communication; Ali Haider, bachelor of science, biological sciences; Mikayla Haubrich, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Grace Heide, bachelor of science, special education; Samantha Heidingsfelder, bachelor of arts, sociology; Jonathan Helton, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Austin Henningfield, bachelor of science, business management; Maria Herrera-Charignon, master of business administration; Ari Hjelmeseth, bachelor of science, psychology; Bradley Huber, bachelor of science, marketing; Nathan Hughes, bachelor of science, business management and accounting; John Jecevicus, bachelor of science, computer science; Terrell Johnson, master of business administration; Elise Kiouressis, bachelor of arts, criminal justice and political science; Isaac Klein, bachelor of science, computer science; Makayla La Point, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Joseph Landgraf, master of business administration; Joshua Laviolette, bachelor of science, computer science; Stephanie Lecheler, bachelor of science, applied health sciences; Teizan Logarta, bachelor of science, health information management and technology; Max Ludwig, bachelor of science, sport management exercise science; Ana Maldonado, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Olivia Martinez, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Gerald Maryanov, bachelor of science, applied health sciences; Emiko Masaka, master of science, health and wellness management; Hannah Maurer, bachelor of arts, communication; Lindsey Maxfield, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Kevin Mayfield, bachelor of science, management information systems; Kolin Meyer, bachelor of science, marketing; Benjamin Michaelis, master of business administration; Heather Montey, master of business administration; Carlos Moreno, bachelor of arts, history; Kyle Newman, bachelor of arts, political science; Ximena Ocampo, bachelor of science, business management; Edyta Odorowska-Duleba, master of business administration; Leah Orr, bachelor of arts, geography; Christopher Ortega Saucedo, bachelor of science, business management; Olivia Patrizzi, bachelor of science, business management and marketing; Nayit Perez, bachelor of science, psychology; Jacob Rasmussen, bachelor of science, psychology; Joel Rasmussen, bachelor of science, marketing; Jazmine Retana, bachelor of science, psychology; Jordan Ricchio, bachelor of science, accounting and business management; Edwin Rodriguez Sanchez, bachelor of arts, criminal justice; Joseph Root, master of business administration; Betsy Saenz, bachelor of arts, history; Taskin Saiyed, bachelor of arts, communication; Adrian Sanchez, associate of science, physics; Gabriana Sandoval, bachelor of science, psychology; Brooke Santelli, bachelor of science, biological sciences; Benjamin Sauer, bachelor of science, accounting; Dawson Schmaling, bachelor of science, management information systems; Mary Scott, bachelor of arts, English art; Carl Sechrist, bachelor of arts, communication; Shelby Severson, bachelor of arts, art; Molly Shannon, bachelor of arts, graphic design; Jessica Sigman, bachelor of science, elementary education and special education; Madelynn Sinclair, bachelor of science, biological sciences; Riley Smith, master of business administration; Adela Sosa, bachelor of arts, communication; Olivia Springsteen, bachelor of arts, theatre arts; Bridget Stella, bachelor of arts, communication; Caileigh Stephens, bachelor of science, biological sciences; Kenneth Stoner, master of business administration; Gabriella Stratton, bachelor of science, psychology; Michelle Strzalka, bachelor of science, accounting; Ashley Surdey, master of business administration; Michela Tenuta, bachelor of science, marketing; Kaeleb Thomas, bachelor of arts, communication; Courtney Toepfer, bachelor of science, applied health sciences; Blanca Tovar, bachelor of science; psychology; Kristiyan Vachev, bachelor of science, business management; Jared Vanblarcom, bachelor of science, elementary education; David Vargas, bachelor of science, business management; Megan Vittone, bachelor of arts, communication; Eric Watkins, bachelor of science, kinesiology and sport performance; Hunter Weddel, bachelor of science, business management; Melissa Wells, master of business administration; Kaitlyn Williamson, bachelor of science, elementary education and special education; Nicholas Zimmerman, bachelor of science, sport management; Timothy Zimmermann, master of business administration.