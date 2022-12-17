UW-Parkside bestows diplomas to hundreds of graduates at fall commencement Saturday

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside bestowed degrees on hundreds of graduates in the school’s 2022 fall commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

The event, which drew thousands of spectators to the Sports & Activity Center, celebrated those who earned a bachelor’s, master’s or associate’s degree from the university.

Nearly 500 students, including 200 who earned master’s degrees, were honored during the ceremony.

UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford said she’s extremely proud of the graduates, and believes the university continues to provide a quality and accessible education to many across the region.

“One of the main reasons that I am so proud to lead this university — and there are many — is because of how we transform lives,” Ford said. “Today, more than 50% of our graduates are the first in their families to earn a university degree. Thirty-one percent of you represent minority populations. More than 50% of today’s graduates began as transfer students at UW-Parkside. More than 65% of our graduates participated in community learning and partnership projects. This is all about transforming lives and enriching our society.”

Ford said the graduates are “ready to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow” and leaders who “know how to help others.”

Event speakers

Saturday’s commencement speakers were UW-Parkside alumni Brent and Susan Podlogar.

Brent Podlogar, who earned a chemistry/mathematics degree from the UW-Parkside in 1984, is currently researching and consolidating the latest scientific literature in the areas of dietary health.

Susan Podlogar, who graduated from UW-Parkside in 1984 with a degree in business administration, is MetLife’s chief human resources officer and a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

“Today we’re so proud to recognize hard work, disciple, perseverance,” Brent Podlogar told those in attendance. “We want to also acknowledge those who have cheered you on. They’ve lent a helping hand, they’ve bent a sympathetic ear, and yes, at times they’ve opened up a checkbook.”

Susan Podlogar said they are “honored” to stand before the graduates.

“Remarkable. When we look at you that’s what we see,” she said. “Nobody is born remarkable. It is everyday actions, actions that from our outstanding graduates to accumulate and make a remarkable and meaningful life.”

Tyler Thompson, who earned a degree in molecular biology, was named the Chancellor’s Award recipient. He addressed his fellow graduates Saturday morning.

“The stresses, hardships and failures of yesterday do not define your future,” Thompson said. “We’ve all faced difficulties of some kind, and undoubtedly we will all face difficulties in the future as well. The important thing is that we learn from our experiences and keep moving forward.”

“Congratulations to each and every one of you” for carrying on with their education over the years. As you go into your future, go confidently,” he added.

Also recognized by UW-Parkside were four outstanding graduates:

Hunter Cheney, Chemistry;

Onorelio Contreras, Graphic Design;

Alyssa McBain, Geosciences;

Paulina Zarebska, Master of Business Administration.

The ceremony was followed by a reception in the Petretti Fieldhouse.