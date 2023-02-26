SOMERS -- Joy, excellence and beauty took center stage at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom Saturday night as students, staff and community members marked the closing of Black History Month at the Black Student Union's fifth annual Essence Ball.

The event served as a culmination of a series of Black History Month events held by the Black Student Union in February, which ranged from a Black Business Expo to showing and discussing the film "Milwaukee 53206."

"As basic as it sounds, we want to bring the community together, we want to bring more people together at Parkside," said BSU President Ezekiel Evans. "We want to really show who we are as a people and get to know people and let them get to know us as well."

“This year's theme is 'Black Beauty and Success,'" Shawna Vermilyer, a sophomore psychology major and the BSU secretary, explained as the event was planned. “We all sometimes think too much about the struggles and the obstacles we face. But look at where we are going! We’ve accomplished so much. It’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the culture.”

This year's event included speeches from UW-Parkside Professor Sheronda Glass and Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy Executive Director Edward DeShazer.

The event also featured a fashion show, which was organized for the first time this year.

"We are incorporating different ideas," Evans said.

Demetria Williams, treasurer of the Black Student Union, began organizing the fashion show in September. Each item in the show was crocheted by Williams, who has been crocheting for the past 14 years.

"I actually just finished my line called 'Living in Ombre,'" Williams said. "So basically, it represents me. I'm the same person but I'm transitioning and fading into different phases of my life, and that's represented by the ombre because the color is the same but it transitions to different variations of that color."

She noted students from other multicultural organizations attended Saturday night's event to support the Black Student Union.

"I think that's important to support each other and just let each other know you see them, you see them here (and) we acknowledge each other," Williams said.

"I think the Essence Ball is important because it showcases beauty and Black excellence," Williams said, "and it just gives people a chance to dress up nice and enjoy a speaker and some music. It's like a prom but its for us and more sophisticated."

The final event on the 2023 UW-Parkside Black History Month calendar is the 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, which will be held Friday, March 3. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. in Bedford Hall at The Rita, 900 Wood Road, and will feature the University Chorale, the Jazz Ensemble and a spoken word performance followed by a reception.