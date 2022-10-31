UW-Parkside Center for Adult and Returning Students to host Nontraditional Student Week

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, led by the Center for Adult and Returning Students (CARS), will hold events for Nontraditional Student Week from Nov. 7-11 in recognition and appreciation of the university’s diverse student population.

CARS serves adult students and prospective students 25 and over — a demographic which comprises 21% of the UW-Parkside student population — as well as nontraditional/post-traditional students. Post-traditional students include student veterans or active military reserve members, students who are working full-time, and students who are providing care for children or family members.

CARS also serves as a resource for faculty and staff in implementing best practices for working with post-traditional students.

Currently, 18% of UW-Parkside students are part-time students. Many UW-Parkside students also work, with 85% of Parkside seniors working an average of 19 hours per week and 69% of first-year students working an average of 14 hours per week.

The Nontraditional Student Week events will begin on Monday, Nov. 7, with a “Meet CARS” meet-and-greet on the Student Center Bridge from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Students can pick up an agenda for the week and help CARS celebrate nontraditional students at UW-Parkside. Next, get to know CARS staff better at “Coffee and Cookies with CARS” on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hickory Room. The event will help students, faculty, and staff learn how CARS can support their goals at UW-Parkside.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the events continue with Pizza and Credit for Prior Learning Info Sessions in the Hickory Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to eat pizza with CARS while learning about UW-Parkside’s Credit for Prior Learning (CPL) program and how it can help students to graduate faster while saving money. Short info sessions will be presented at 11:30 and 12:30 with Q&A opportunities to follow.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, CARS will host a Nontraditional Student Resource Fair on the Student Center Bridge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can learn about services and opportunities in place to help post-traditional students succeed and connect at UW-Parkside.

Nontraditional Student Week concludes on Friday, Nov. 11, with UW-Parkside’s men’s basketball team taking on Kentucky Wesleyan in De Simone Arena at 7 p.m.

To learn more visit www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/centerforadultand returningstudents/.