UW-Parkside Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities to host cyber security expert Thursday

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities and the Tommy Thompson Center for Public Leadership will host Shane Tews, a non-resident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, for a hybrid session on “Implementing Technovation: A discussion on policy challenges to adopting technological solutions for urban issues.”

The free and public event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in UW-Parkside’s Student Center Ballroom and will be live streamed via UW-Parkside’s YouTube channel.

In her talk, Tews will explore the policy challenges for local, state, and national government as technology becomes more important in political debates. She will also discuss industry policy for the computer chip industry, and explore strategies for the next state of the Internet, Web3, which will be based on blockchain technology and digital tokens in a decentralized Internet, and telecommunication policy for an expanded and connected wireless communication system (5G).

“It has been said that invention is easy, but innovation is genius. This is because an innovation is an applied invention which radically changes behavior and disrupts the status quo,” said Dr. Peggy James, dean of the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies. “A technovation is disruption that is based on technology, and past years have shown us that technological development for its own sake is not effective innovation. “

Tews has expertise in cybersecurity issues, next-generation networking, international internet governance, digital economic policy, information and communications technology, artificial intelligence and the metaverse, cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, and emerging technologies.

The free and public event will be in person and live streamed.

For more information and registration visit: https://www.uwp.edu/connect/businessandcommunity/crisc/shanetews.cfm.

