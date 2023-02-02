After more than 13 years of leadership at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Chancellor Debbie Ford announced on Thursday she will be leaving the college to assume the role of Chancellor of Indiana University Southeast.

She announced she will become the chancellor of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Ind.

Ford will start her new role July 1, and will oversee all aspects of the academic and operational dimensions of the campus in collaboration with university administration and the other IU regional campuses.

“Chancellor Ford grew up in the Louisville metropolitan region near the IU Southeast campus, and she is excited to return home to make a positive difference on the campus and in the area,” said Susan Sciame-Giesecke, IU vice president for regional campuses and online education. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and 14 years of experience leading a campus very similar to IU Southeast. I am excited that we were able to attract such an outstanding and proven leader. The campus is positioned well for the future

During more than 13 years at UW-Parkside, Ford led the campus community in an integrated planning effort that aligned the university's strategic framework to its academic and student affairs plan, in addition to its focus on strategic enrollment management.

UW-Parkside remained one of the most diverse campus in the UW system during Ford's tenure, and it reflected significant improvements in its student completion rates. On behalf of UW-Parkside, she accepted the 2022 Excellence in Innovation Award for Student Success and College Completion by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Ford was connected to the Racine and Kenosha communities, in addition to the Parkside community, with her involvement in the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and the Racine County Economic Development Corp. She was selected by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian to serve as the founding president of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood to transform 107 acres into an Innovation District.

Local reaction

A number of leaders reacted to the news of her pending departure on Thursday.

"Debbie Ford has achieved so much in her 14 years in southeastern Wisconsin, and especially in student success, by significantly raising retention and graduation rates of students at UW-Parkside.," said Carthage College President John Swallow. "We will miss her, her undaunted and collaborative spirit, and her unwavering passion for students tremendously. We wish Debbie success and happiness in her new role, closer to her family."

"Chancellor Ford’s leadership has been an asset to the Kenosha community, as well as UW-Parkside," Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said. "I am sorry to see her go but wish her all the best in her next chapter in Indiana."

“Chancellor Debbie Ford’s leaving is a big loss for our area," said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. "Having known her since she arrived, I have watched her grow into the role and establish a great reputation within the UW System and enhance campus life with Wyllie Hall and The Rita. Her commitment to and advocacy for UW-Parkside has been top-notch and I am hopeful the next chancellor can continue that focus on delivering great outcomes and value for the students and community UW-Parkside serves. I wish her the best in her next chapter."

"I've had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Ford recently and she was so very welcoming to me as I stepped into my new role," said Gateway President and CEO Ritu Raju. "While I've known her a short time, I appreciate the longtime partnership she's forged with Gateway Technical College, one that's benefited the college and its students. Her impact on higher education in Southeastern Wisconsin is a legacy that will continue into the future.

"On behalf of myself and the Gateway community, I wish Dr. Ford great success and the very best," Raju said.

"Debbie Ford has been a longstanding leader in our community and her departure will surely be felt by many, not only at Parkside, but throughout our entire community," said Kenosha Unified Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss. "Her collaborative approach has opened doors for students and staff in Kenosha Unified and we will forever be grateful for the opportunities brought to fruition under her leadership. On behalf of KUSD, we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors!"

"During her time in this community and serving on the (Kenosha Area Business Alliance) Board of Directors, we’ve seen firsthand her commitment to expanding partnerships between higher ed and the business community," said Brooke Infusino, director of talent development for KABA. "Under Chancellor Ford’s direction, UW-Parkside is respected as a key institution in preparing a talent pipeline ready to adapt to our growing economy. We appreciate and will miss her leadership."

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman said in a statement it is "bittersweet" to see Ford leave the UW System.

"Debbie has been an extraordinary leader at UW-Parkside, and it is bittersweet to see our friend and a fantastic leader leave the UW System. She is articulate, thoughtful and passionate. Her personal touch connected her with the community and students like few others, as she served as UW-Parkside's chancellor for over 13 years," Rothman said. "As the first person in her family to go to college, she had a natural affinity for the close to 60% of UW-Parkside graduates who are first-generation students."

UW-Parkside Student Government President Edwin Colon Jr. said the group wished Ford the best of luck in her new role.

"While we are saddened to see Chancellor Ford leave Parkside, we as Parkside Student Government wish her well and the best of luck at Indiana University Southeast," Colon said. "Chancellor Ford was a good mentor and friend. She always helped in any way she could, especially when amplifying the voices and needs of the student body. Her priority is, and always has been, to provide a quality education to Parkside students and we hope that she will always see Parkside as a home she can come back to."

Ford looks ahead

Ford said she is honored to join the IU Southeast learning community in the new role.

“The vision for IU Southeast is compelling, and I am honored to join the learning community as chancellor,” Ford said. “President Pamela Whitten’s vision for Indiana University is inspiring, and the regional campuses serve a vital role in advancing education to students in communities throughout the state that is both attainable and affordable. I look forward to working in tandem with Vice President Sciame-Giesecke to advance the IU 2030 Strategic Plan focused on student success at IU Southeast and building strong community partnerships in southern Indiana and greater Louisville.”

In a letter published to the UW-Parkside campus community posted on the college website, Ford indicated the move will also bring her closer to her family.

"This new opportunity will allow my family to be closer together after 20 years away from the Greater Louisville area. I will be able to continue to follow my passion in higher education as a champion of student success," Ford said. "We are also going to be grandparents this spring and this new role gets us much closer to Abby and Shane."

"I hope my leadership has reflected my admiration of UW-Parkside. We have so much to be proud of within our university. Our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners have made UW-Parkside a vibrant and relevant learning community. It is an honor to work with people who uphold the university’s mission, and values and show a true passion for helping our students succeed," Ford said.

Before joining the University of Wisconsin System, Ford served as vice president for student affairs at the University of West Florida, and vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Spalding University in Kentucky. She holds her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisville, a Master of Education degree from Indiana University and a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Louisville.

