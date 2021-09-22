UW-Parkside Chancellor Ford comments on low vaccination rates

According to vaccination data released last week Friday, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has the lowest student vaccination rate among the entire UW System at 38 percent — worse than both the vaccination rate of surrounding Kenosha County and the United States as a whole.

UW-Madison had the highest rate, according to the data, at 91 percent.

In a released statement, Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford commented on the unusually low vaccination rate.

“UW-Parkside is working hard with campus and local public health officials throughout the fall semester to raise the vaccination rate for students,” Ford said, “as well as encouraging our faculty and staff to vaccinate against COVID-19.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To try and increase student vaccinations, UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson recently announced the 70 for 70 campaign. Any fall 2021 UW students, excluding UW-Madison, who are vaccinated will be eligible for a $7,000 scholarship when their campus reaches a 70 percent vaccination rate.