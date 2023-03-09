An 11-member search and screen committee has been appointed by the University of Wisconsin System to help identify and hire the next chancellor for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Regent Kyle Weatherly will chair the committee. Adrienne Viramontes, professor and department chair of the College of Arts and Humanities, will be the vice chair. Other members of the committee are:

Robtrice Brawner, assistant professor, College of Natural and Health Sciences

Héctor Colón, Regent

Sergio Correa, assistant director of advising, College of Business, Economics, and Computing

Thomas Diamond, a UW-Parkside student

Lisa Just, president, South Wisconsin Patient Service Area, Advocate Aurora Health

John Miller, Regent

Christopher Moeller, UW-Parkside Police Department officer

Ashok Rai, Regent

Jennifer Staton, Regent

The Search and Screen Committee is expected to convene in the coming weeks when the committee be be given its mission and review search procedures. The national search is expected to begin April 3. A team of staff from UW System Human Resources, the Office of the Board of Regents, and the executive search firm of AGB Search will assist the committee throughout this search process.

The committee will determine and interview candidates. A Special Regent Committee will review candidates forwarded by the Search and Screen Committee. The Special Regent Committee will include regents Colón, Miller, Rai, Staton, and Weatherly and will be chaired by Weatherly.

The successful candidate will require the approval of the full Board of Regents.