UW-Parkside College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies puts out call to artists for mural

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin Parkside is putting out a call to local artists for mural design submissions.
Artists are challenged to tell a story through this mural, touching on social justice, civic engagement and power of the people.
The location of the mural will be in the Molinaro Hall hallway.
Participating artists must be Parkside students or alumni of the institution.
Only one submission per artist will be accepted. A jury will determine the finalists by April 20 and campus voting will take place from April 21-24. The winner will be announced by April 27.
The painting of the mural falls in line with UW-Parkside’s Civic Action Pledge and the university’s goal to prepare UW-Parkside graduates to be fully knowledgeable, active citizens committed to ongoing engagement with campus, local, and global communities.
For details and rules go online to: uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/mural.cfm