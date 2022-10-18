UW-Parkside Community Band and Wind Ensemble performing Oct. 20

The fall semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, performing 7 p.m. Thursday in Bedford Concert Hall.

The combined band is conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

The program includes “Fanfare Politeia” by Kimberly K. Archer, “May the Road Rise to Meet You” by James M. Stephenson, “Vulnerable Joy” by composer Jodie Blackshaw, excerpts from Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” (arranged by Robert Longfield) and “Groovy Loops” by J. Scott McKenzie.

McKenzie’s “Groovy” piece is described by music publishers as “a short, energetic and jazzy piece. The title refers to repeated patterns and phrases that provide support for the melodies and intertwined syncopated lines.”

The UW-Parkside bands “are part of a 31-member consortium that commissioned ‘Vulnerable Joy’ from Australian composer Jodie Blackshaw,” Rexroth said.

“We have performed other works by Blackshaw and are excited to be a part of presenting this new work,” she said. “Her compositions are full of beautiful melodies and interesting textures, and she takes wonderful advantage of the very broad spectrum of tonal colors wind groups can produce.”

The composer said her piece is “inspired by the self-sacrifice, commitment and humility of the mother humpback whale as she undergoes the heroic process of producing and sustaining her calf.”

Through her teaching and composing, Blackshaw aims to “seek creative experiences for students. Her vision is to offer every child who participates in a school music ensemble the opportunity to voice, share and explore their creative spirit in a safe and nurturing environment.”

The composer also launched a special “conservation series” of works in December 2021. Each work is centered around a specific endangered species, with 20% of the sales price of the music donated to the conservation of that particular species.

Tickets to the Oct. 20 performance are $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, UW-Parkside faculty/staff and students. To purchase tickets, call 262-595-2564 or go to uwp.edu.

Upcoming music performances at UW-Parkside also include:

The Noon Concert Series continues with a performance by the UW-Parkside Choirs.

The free concert is noon Friday (Oct. 21) in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. Admission to the Noon Concerts are free, and tickets are not required.

Upcoming Noon Concerts: Philomusica Quartet (Nov. 4), UW-Parkside student recitals (Nov. 11) and the Belle Ensemble and Jackie Labbe (Nov. 18).

The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in Bedford Concert Hall.

The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, directed by Russ Johnson, performs regularly in both on-campus and community performances.

The band’s core repertoire consists of big band selections in the tradition of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and contemporary jazz styles. The band has won numerous awards as the outstanding jazz ensemble at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival and has also produced two full-length recordings.

UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestra, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

The combined group is conducted by Alvaro Garcia.