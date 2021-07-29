UW-Parkside Community Band performing July 31

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Community Band is performing a free concert 3 p.m. Saturday.

The program features pops-style music and takes place in the Main Stage Theater inside the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.

Parkside Community Band Conductor Laura Rexroth said the program, sponsored by David Beach and Carmen Rigau, features folk tunes from around the world and the U.S. — including favorites from Aaron Copland, Broadway shows like “The Sound of Music” and toe-tapping marches.

“I can’t express how wonderful it is for us to be able to come together and make music for an audience this summer,” Rexroth said. “Everyone in the family will enjoy the tunes on this concert. We look forward to sharing this celebration with the entire community.”

The concert is free and open to everyone, but seating is limited and socially distanced. To reserve a seat, visit https://uwparkside.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b8jLSplUkfSZpgG.

For more about the Community Band, visit https://www.uwp.edu/learn/departments/music/windensemble.cfm.

