UW-Parkside COVID-19 rapid testing schedule updated

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside has updated its COVID-19 rapid-results testing schedule to reflect changes due to the holiday break.

For COVID-19 “surge testing” that provides the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test, testing will not be available through Jan. 4. Testing is scheduled to resume starting Tuesday, Jan. 5. The location for the surge testing is also being moved to Tallent Hall, at 900 Wood Road on the east side of campus. Testing will take place in the Orchard Room on the first floor.

As a reminder, the rapid-results testing is free and available to commuter students, faculty, staff and the public. Go online to doineedacovid19test.com to register in advance.

“Our Parkside community has done a great job wearing masks, washing their hands and maintaining social distance,” said Dr. Renee Kirby, director of UW-Parkside’s Student Health, Counseling and Disability Services. “That shows in the low positivity rate on campus — including our current 14-day positivity rate of only 1.09 percent.”

More information is available at the Ranger Restart web page, uwp.edu/rangerrestart/. You can also find COVID-19 testing Locations through the Kenosha, Racine and Walworth county websites.

