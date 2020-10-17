UW-Parkside Distinguished Alumni Awards 2020-21

Brooke Jones-Story, Class of 2006: Brooke Jones-Story’s life is a story of honor, courage, and commitment to helping those around her. She was a model student during her academic career at UW-Parkside, earning her degree in criminal justice and competing on the women’s volleyball team. After graduating, Jones-Story joined the Illinois State Troopers in 2007. She died in the line of duty on March 28, 2019. In addition to her career service, her love for animals led her and her husband, Robert Story Jr., to open the Storybrooke Farm in 2015 to rescue horses and other animals. The farm also serves as a satellite adoption center for Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, a nonprofit organization whose founders received a CNN Hero award.

Frances ‘Fran’ Jaeschke, Class of 1971: Frances “Fran” Jaeschke was a life-long advocate for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Before UW-Parkside was founded in 1968, Fran was a driving force in the original advocacy group that worked to garner support in the community and in the Wisconsin Legislature to establish a four-year UW campus in southeastern Wisconsin. Fran was also among the first students to ever earn a degree from the new UW school. In May 1971, at UW-Parkside’s second commencement, she was honored with the UW-Parkside Outstanding Graduate award. Fran went on to create scholarships that, to this day, provide access to education for students in each of the university’s four colleges. Her generosity also established the Ralph Jaeschke Solutions for Economic Growth (SEG) Center in memory of her husband, who passed away in 1996. Over the course of seven-plus decades in Kenosha, Fran served on the Kenosha Unified School Board for 10 years and participated in more than 40 community organizations, from the PTA to the Kenosha Woman’s Club and the League of Women Voters.