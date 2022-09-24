UW-Parkside enrollment steady, despite record-breaking graduation rates

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is reporting steady fall enrollment numbers despite a record-breaking number of graduates for a third consecutive year.

University officials said a key element of UW-Parkside’s Strategic Framework is the Bold Goal of increasing the number of annual graduates by 50 percent by 2025.

Enrollment highlights include:

Overall, new undergraduate enrollment is up 20 percent

New transfer student enrollment is up 20 percent despite the downward trend nationally

Parkside Access to College Credit (PACC) dual enrollment is up 124 percent

Early College Credit Program (ECCP) is up 51 percent

Continuing student enrollment is down due to large graduating classes resulting in an overall decrease of less than 3 percent

The ECCP and PACC are concurrent enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn college credit at no charge and help reduce the cost and time to earn an undergraduate degree.

“From a student success perspective, taking a college course in high school increases the likelihood that a student will enroll in college, persist and ultimately graduate with a college degree,” said Deann Possehl, UW-Parkside assistant provost for student success.

UW-Parkside has also seen increased engagement with non-traditional students with 120 enrolled in the UW Flexible Option in Business program that allows busy adult learners to start their studies in any month and work at their own pace, online, when and where their schedule allows.

UW Parkside provides a personalized experience for students in the college search process, said Janice Harring-Hendon, executive director of enrollment services for UW-Parkside.

“UW-Parkside provides students with a variety of ways ... to take a closer look at all that UW-Parkside has to offer and streamline the admissions experience,” she said, noting that the Admissions Office has expanded its on-campus visitation and event programs, offering personalized meetings with admissions counselors and a wide variety of transfer student programming.

To plan a visit to UW-Parkside, go to www.uwp.edu/apply/visitus/campustours.cfm.

UW-Parkside Provost and Vice Chancellor Rob Ducoffe recognized that stability in enrollment reflects the tremendous efforts of innumerable colleagues across campus and the interest students have in a rich, high-quality college experience.

“The Fall 2022 enrollment numbers include significant increases in transfer students, first-generation and students of color, and continuing record-setting numbers of graduates,” he said. “All these reflect the importance we place on ensuring that southeast Wisconsin residents have access to an affordable and high-quality education.”