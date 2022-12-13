UW-Parkside Fall 2022 Commencement set for Saturday Dec. 17

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will hold its Fall 2022 Commencement on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. in the De Simone Arena located in the Sports and Activity Center.

The ceremony will honor nearly 500 students, including 200 master’s degrees. The ceremony will be followed by a reception in the Petretti Fieldhouse. Refreshments and photo opportunities will be available.

This semester’s commencement speakers will be UW-Parkside alumni Dr. and Mrs. Brent ’84 and Susan Podlogar ’84. Regent John Miller of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents will also be in attendance.

Dr. Brent Podlogar grew up in Racine. His passion for learning and understanding the root of how things work led him to obtain a chemistry/mathematics degree from the UW-Parkside in 1984, and a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry at the University of South Florida in 1989. He is currently researching and consolidating the latest scientific literature in the areas of dietary health.

Susan Podlogar is MetLife’s chief human resources officer and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. She joined MetLife in July 2017 and oversees its global Human Resources strategies and practices with the goal of “accessing, retaining, and engaging a purpose-driven and energized workforce that creates value for MetLife’s customers and shareholders.”

UW-Parkside will recognize four outstanding graduates and one Chancellor’s Award recipient during the ceremony. The honorees will include:

Hunter Cheney, Chemistry

Onorelio Contreras, Graphic Design

Alyssa McBain, Geosciences

Paulina Zarebska, Master of Business Administration

Tyler Thompson, Molecular Biology (Chancellor’s Award recipient), who will address his fellow graduates.

For more details visit https://www.uwp.edu/currentstudent/yourgraduation/ceremony.cfm.

