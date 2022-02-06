UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series back to in-person screenings

That sound you hear is the happy munching of popcorn from patrons of the UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series.

The popular series, a staple here for 40 years, is hosting in-person screenings again after being “virtual” only for almost two years.

Norm Cloutier — a professor emeritus of economics who co-founded the series with the late Don Kummings — couldn’t be happier.

Norm Cloutier Norm Cloutier co-founded and directs the Foreign Film Series at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, which has returned to the Student Center…

“There is no substitute for seeing a film in a theater and sharing that experience with other moviegoers,” he said about returning to the Student Center Cinema.

Since 1982, the university had screened some 15 films each season — most from other countries, along with independent U.S. films, too — until COVID-19 precautions forced the screenings to stop in March of 2020.

Cloutier and Joe Benson — a UW-Parkside English professor who coordinates the series with Cloutier — set up the free online screenings for film fans to watch from home.

And while the free online screenings of eight films were a success, it just wasn’t the same.

“It was fully subscribed, and we received a great response from our patrons,” Cloutier said of the at-home viewing option. “Given that we were offering it free of charge, however, it was very expensive to administer. With our patrons’ generous donations and the use of our rainy day reserves, we were able to keep it going.”

For now, the screenings will be offered in-person only, he explained.

“In order for us to be fiscally viable, we would have to create a new pay wall” for an online option.

Instead, “we’re counting on getting back to normal very soon, fingers crossed.”

Audiences members are required to wear masks in the theater, and the capacity is capped at just over 50% to allow for social distancing.

No passes required

The Foreign Film Series, which runs from early fall through late spring, attracts a fiercely loyal audience.

Patrons are usually required to buy a season ticket ($26-$28 for 15 films in 2019), which included three guest passes.

For this spring 2022 season, with six films, the cost is $5 cash at the door of the screenings. No season passes are being sold or required. As a bonus, if you had purchased a season pass to the 2019-2020 season, you’ll get in free to the next two films.

The season pass policy, Cloutier said, has helped “generated a great deal of loyalty and sense of ownership. We are allowing individual ticket sales this semester as patrons get reacclimated to the cinema.”

When the series returns in the fall, so will the season pass-only policy. (So if you’ve wanted to check out some of these films but didn’t want to make a full-season commitment, this is your chance!)

Community support

The series is celebrating its 40th anniversary and still going strong, Cloutier said, in large part due to “the quality of the film lineup.”

“We have the great advantage of having the rest of the world to make our film choices,” Cloutier explained.

Also, the patrons help select the slate of films each season.

“Every year, we submit an annotated survey to our patrons and their choices help my colleague (Benson) and I make the final decisions,” Cloutier said.

Thirty to 40 film descriptions are shared and ranked by patrons each spring, which Cloutier and Benson tabulate. They start with the 14 top survey choices and then add tweaks to cover genres and countries.

Including the audience members in the film selection gives them a “sense of ownership” of the series, Cloutier said.

After starting the series with little more than a love of cinema, Cloutier said he remains grateful for the support of the audience — many of whom have been coming to the films since 1982.

“It really has surpassed anything that I thought it could be,” he said of the little film series that could. “I never imagined it could be where it is today.”

As for the rest of this season’s films, Cloutier is looking forward to two films especially.

“I really enjoy films with a depth of character development and so I am really looking forward to the French film ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire,’” he said. “For just pure fun, I think ‘The Party,’ with its large cast of actors giving us rapid fire repartee, is going to be an audience pleaser.”

And no matter what film is showing, there’s always that unique smell of movie theater popcorn.