UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series runs through April

Film series features diverse lineup

Runs through April

The UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series, which is back to in-person screenings, will be showing:

“QUO VADIS, AIDA?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2020, 101 minutes). Feb. 10-13.

The film is described as “a razor-sharp incrimination of failed foreign policies from around the world embedded in a deeply humanist and moving character study of the kind of person that these policies leave behind. Aida is a translator for the U.N. in the small town of Srebrenica. When the Serbian army takes over the town, her family is among the thousands of citizens looking for shelter in the U.N. camp.” 2021 European Film Awards, winner: Best Film, Director, and Actress.

“THE PARTY” (U.K., 2017, 71 minutes.) Feb. 24-27.

Sally Potter’s film is “a short, sharp, funny shock of a movie, a theatrical drawing-room comedy that plays out in real time with elegance and dispatch, cantering up to a cheeky punchline twist that leaves one laughing over the final credits.” The party in question is a small, select soiree held in a book-lined London townhouse owned by Janet, a politician, and her academic classicist husband, Bill. The celebration is in relation to Janet’s prestigious new job of shadow health minister, a stepping stone on the way to party leader and prime minister. As thge party progresses, everything unravels. 2018 Berlin International Film Festival, winner: Guild Film Prize; 2017 British Independent Film Awards, winner: Best Supporting Actress.

“SECRET INGREDIENT” (Republic of North Macedonia, 2017, 104 minutes.) March 3-6.

The story focuses on Vele, a blue-collar mechanic struggling to afford medicine for his seriously ill father, Sazdo. Both men badly need a miracle to escape their bleak, impoverished lives. Vele decides to improvise by baking a medicinal cannabis cake to ease his father’s pain, passing it off as an experimental new treatment. “Part bumbling crime caper, part gritty social realism, the film’s stoner premise is underpinned by a rough-hewn realism that elevates this sharply executed comedy into a heart-warming expose of Macedonia’s broken health system.” 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, winner: Best Feature Film; 2018 Valencia Festival of Mediterranean Cinema, winner: Best Director.

“IDENTIFYING FEATURES” (Mexico, 2020, 95 minutes.) March 17-20.

The story focuses on Magdalena, a mother who travels across Mexico in search of her son, whom authorities say died while trying to cross the borders into the United States. “In this impressive and quietly compelling debut feature from Fernanda Valadez, Magdalena embarks on a treacherous mission to learn the truth about her child’s fate. Through a superb central performance by Mercedes Hernández as Magdalena, the film gives an intimacy and a human face to an ongoing tragedy, which has reached almost epidemic levels in Mexico.” 2020 Sundance Film Festival, winner: Audience Award, World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award; 2021 Ariel Awards (Mexico), winner: Best Picture, Actress, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actor, and Cinematography.

“PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE” (France, 2019, 122 minutes.) April 7-10.

In 18th-century France, young painter Marianne is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, without her knowing. Therefore, Marianne must observe her model by day to paint her portrait at night. Day by day, the two women become closer as they share Héloïse’s last moments of freedom before the impending wedding. 2019 Cannes Film Festival, winner: Best Screenplay, Queer Palm; 2019 Chicago International Film Festival, winner: Best Feature.

“ANOTHER ROUND” (Denmark, 2020, 117 minutes.) April 20-24.

Mads Mikkelsen stars as Martin, a high-school history teacher who leads a dull, staid life. He decides to put into practice the theoretical work of a Norwegian psychologist who believes that all humans have deficient blood alcohol content and should try to maintain a level of 0.5%. Martin takes a flask and a breathalyzer to work and finds that he is actually a more engaging teacher when under the influence. When his friends find out what he has done, they decide to join in on the experiment, beginning a journal to document their findings. 2021 Academy Awards, winner: Best International Feature; 2020 European Film Awards, winner: Best Film, Director, Actor, Screenwriter.

