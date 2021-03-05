UW-Parkside hires new vice chancellor for advancement; philanthropy, alumni relations among duties

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Friday announced the hiring of Willie Jude II as its new vice chancellor for advancement.

Jude, a native of Milwaukee, is scheduled to begin his new post on May 1 and will serve as a member of the chancellor’s cabinet while also leading the Development & Alumni Relations and University Communications teams.

Most recently Jude served as vice president for student affairs and associate vice president for institutional advancement at Fisk University in Nashville.

In previous roles as executive director of philanthropy at Lincoln University in Missouri and as associate athletics director for advancement at North Carolina Central University, Jude led staff, volunteer foundations, and the campus community in raising funds and creating partnerships to advance student success. He is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and he holds a bachelor of science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a master of education from Washington State University.

Succeeding Krimmel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}