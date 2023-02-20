SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is holding its 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery.

There will be a public reception, announcement of awards, and juror’s remarks on Thursday, March 2, 4 to 6 p.m. A full-color catalog will accompany the exhibition.

This year marks the 28th presentation of the Parkside National Print Exhibition over three decades since the first show opened at UW-Parkside. For 30 years, the PNPE has shown some of the finest examples of original prints from artists nationwide. It is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest.

The exhibition was founded at UW-Parkside in 1987 by printmaking professor Doug DeVinny. The tradition continues without size limitations in the recently renamed Emile H. Mathis Gallery in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities at the UW-Parkside.

The juror is Barry Carlsen, printmaker and co-founder of Vox Populi Print Collective. Carlsen was born in Omaha, Neb. He received a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a master of fine arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Carlsen curated the Big Ten University of Wisconsin Alumni Artist Showcase, a 60-artist show presented in Chicago, New York and Madison, and the UW Alumni Art fair at ArtHelix Gallery. His work has been exhibited nationally and in Europe. Public collections include universities and corporations across the country.

The UW-Parkside gallery and reception are free and open to the public.

For more information visit https://www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.