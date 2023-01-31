UW-Parkside hosting Alumni Day at the Games on Feb. 4

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting Alumni Day at the Games, with special events at the basketball doubleheader on Saturday.

The "IP experience" includes tickets for both games, UW-Parkside swag, game day snacks, a meal catered by El Camino Kitchen, a meet-and-greet with the school's mascot Ranger Bear, team poster signings, kids’ activities, an inflatable bounce house, a Ranger Store discount and "the opportunity to reconnect with former classmates," according to UW-Parkside officials.

The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Women’s Basketball team taking on Lake Superior State.

At 2 p.m., there will be an alumni gathering in the Rick Kilps Indoor Turf Center.

Then, at 3 p.m., hoops action continues when the Men’s Basketball team plays Lake Superior State.

Admission is $15 for adults. Children, age 13 and younger, will receive free admission and are eligible to register for the Ranger Cub Club, the official kids club for Rangers fans from newborn to eighth grade. Cub Club members are eligible to receive free Rangers gear, Ranger cash, invitations to exclusive events, free tickets and more.

Note: Tickets for the Alumni Day at the Games should be purchased by Wednesday, Feb. 1 at https://buff.ly/3WZeEII

Alumni Day at the Games is supported by El Camino Kitchen, Rustic Road Brewing Company, Blue Sky Inflatables, UW-Parkside Alumni Association, UW-Parkside Employee Alumni Group, Community State Bank and the UW-Parkside Foundation.