UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, Community Band and a cappella group performing this week

The fall semester concert season continues this week at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with performances by the Jazz Ensemble, Community Band and the Parkside Range:

Up first: A Dec. 6 performance by the UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble.

The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, directed by Russ Johnson, performs regularly in both on-campus and community performances.

The band’s core repertoire consists of big band selections in the tradition of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and contemporary jazz styles. The band has won numerous awards as the outstanding jazz ensemble at the Elmhurst College Jazz Festival and has also produced two full-length recordings.

Coming Thursday: The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band is performing 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in Bedford Concert Hall.

The combined band — made up of UW-Parkside music students and adult musicians from this area — is conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

This concert highlights music by Australian composer Percy Grainger.

In the course of his long and innovative career, Grainger played a prominent role in the revival of interest in British folk music in the early years of the 20th century.

In 1905, inspired by a lecture given by the pioneer folk-song historian Lucy Broadwood, Grainger began to collect original folk songs. Starting at Brigg in Lincolnshire, over the next five years he gathered and transcribed more than 300 songs from all over the country, including much material that had never been written down before. Grainger used a phonograph, one of the first collectors to do so, and by this means he assembled more than 200 Edison cylinder recordings of native folk singers.

The Thursday program will include his “Lincolnshire Posy,” a musical composition for concert band commissioned in 1937 by the American Bandmasters Association. Considered to be Grainger’s masterpiece, the 16-minute-long work has six movements, each adapted from folk songs that Grainger had collected on his 1905–1906 trip to Lincolnshire, England.

The Bone Appetit trombone choir, made up of more than a dozen trombone players, will lead off Thursday’s program.

Among the group’s pieces is an arrangement of Grainger’s “Children’s March” by John Schoettler. The retired band director is a member of the Community Band and the Kenosha Pops Concert Pops and is also the trombone group’s arranger and conductor.

Coming Saturday: A performance by the UW-Parkside Parkside Range, the university’s a cappella group.

The Range performs a mix of new, in-house arrangements and hit songs originally performed by the Eagles, Rihanna, and even Nintendo.

Ami Bouterse, a member of UW-Parkside’s music department faculty since 2004, was known for her work with the school’s Opera Workshop before launching Parkside Range in 2016.

The group was started, she said, “to be the flagship ensemble of the music department’s Contemporary Commercial Music-Voice program.”

Singing in an a cappella group, she said, poses unique challenges.

For one thing, the music itself is challenging. Also, “there’s no safety in numbers. It’s usually just one singer on a part, so you really have to perform. There’s no place to hide.”

The concerts all start at 7 p.m. in UW-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for senior citizens, students and UW-Parkside staff. For tickets, go to uwp.edu/therita or call 262-595-2564. A free livestream option is also available on the UW-Parkside website.