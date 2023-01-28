UW-Parkside Mathis Gallery to host "Medusa and Midas" debuting Tuesday, Jan. 31

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Mathis Gallery will host “Medusa and Midas,” a new work by Melissa Scherrer Paré and Mike Paré, from Jan. 31 through April 7.

Through a range of mediums including silk painting, paper pulp sculpture and drawing, the artists invite viewers to engage with a variety of pictorial and sculptural questions. The works in Midas and Medusa explore the energy that ensues from two forces coexisting.

There will also be a two-person Artist Talk on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4-5 p.m., in Bedford Hall.

Melissa Scherrer Paré will instruct the Paper Pulp workshop on Feb. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ceramics Studio.

A reception will be held on Wednesday, March 29, from 4-6 p.m. There will also be a Drawing Workshop with Mike Paré on a later date yet to be determined.

Melissa Scherrer Paré’s work uses the detritus of domestic life to create beauty out of the mundane.

Paper from credit card statements, medical records, a child’s old schoolwork, receipts and coupons are shredded and mixed as ingredients into paper pulp. The pulp is sculpted over objects from recycling including Chianti wine bottles, corporate branded water canteens and used skin lotion containers, to transform them into sculptural vessels.

Her silk madhala-like paintings pull from popular motifs found in domestic textiles, such as bedspreads, curtains and tea towels, and clothing patterns created for ‘mature women’. She reorganizes these patterns and adds color, organic lines and free flowing shapes to form intricate mandalas. Although substantial in detail, the pieces have a tendency to go off the structural rails as the intuitive linework strays away from the precise designs of familiar domestic patterns they originate from. The imperfections begin to form their own patterns, building a visual arrangement of their own.

Melissa Scherrer Paré’s received her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago and Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She has has exhibited her work nationally.

Mike Paré is an artist working in the mediums of drawing and incense. He has a BFA in Printmaking from the California College of Arts and Crafts, and an MFA in Painting and Drawing from the University of New Mexico. His work has been exhibited in the US and internationally. He has lived in Milwaukee since 2012.