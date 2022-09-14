UW-Parkside month of Hispanic Heritage events kicks off

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has kicked off a month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 14.

Hispanic Heritage Month is nationally recognized from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and aligns with the independence days of many Latin American countries.

UW-Parkside will recognize the history, culture, and achievements of Hispanic/Latin Americans. The month provides the opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate leadership, cultural intricacies, and music through various events and activities.

“Hispanic Heritage Month makes me feel like we can learn about our roots, connect with other ethnicities (we’re very family-oriented), share our food and music<” said Katherine Zuleta Bacaro, a junior graphic design major at UW-Parkside. “It’s important because it helps others have a different point of view and it gives others a part of you.”

This year’s lineup of events opened with a kickoff event Wednesday afternoon the UW-Parkside Student Center Terrace, at which UW-Parkside honored local leaders for their contributions to the Hispanic community.

The event’s honorees included:

Gema Soria Arcos, who serves as a program coordinator at St. Mark’s Catholic Parish of Kenosha and has served in multiple councils within the Parish, including School Advisory Council and Hispanic Council.

Raul Hernandez, who serves as a legal coordinator for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of American (ELCA) Outreach Center of Kenosha, assisting with legal matters related Social Security and disability services.

The evening celebration included La Perla Tapatia, led by Liliana Retana and young performers with colorful dresses and folkloric dancing.

There will be a variety of events throughout the month long celebration, including student-led conversations. The conversations will be led by UW-Parkside’s MOSAIC educators (Motivating Our Students to Advocate for an Inclusive Campus). They will facilitate a workshop on mainstream musical artists and activism.

The College of Arts and Humanities has been instrumental in showcasing talented artists for this year’s celebration via their Noon Concert Series, along with an Author Talk, featuring Frederick Luis Aldama, who will lead a conversation related to Latinx stories and identity. The Noon Concert Series is free to the public and will showcase two musical groups: Mariachi Mexico International and guest performers “Inti Raymi.”

The schedule includes:

Latix-owned Mini Mercado: Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Bridge. Mercados (markets) are large areas in a city where you can get different items like food, clothing, jewelry, and other goods at a fair price.

Mosaic Workshop on “Is Bad Bunny an Activist?” Sept. 26, Noon to 1 p.m., in Molinaro Building, L111; a discussion about activism, Bad Bunny, and what activism could look like for you.

Author Talk with Frederick Luis Aldama, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m., at The Rita’s Bedford Concert Hall; a multimedia presentation of all things Latinx pop culture in the 21st century.

Loteria game play in the library, Sept. 28, Noon to 1 p.m., at The Book & Brew.

“I Want You to Win: A Conversation with Francesca Mayca Wegner,“ Oct. 5, Noon to 1 p.m., in the Student Center, Cinema. Wegner will share insights and stories about being the daughter of a Peruvian immigrant and the challenges she has faced on her academic and professional journey.

Noon Concert Series featuring Inti Raymi, Oct. 7, Noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are not required for this free event. All performances are held in Bedford Concert Hall. Free parking is available in Lots B & C. Noon concerts are not ticketed. Seating is first-come, first-serve.

Lantix Community Mixer, Oct. 12, 4 to 5:30 p.m., at The Book & Brew.

Noon Concert Series featuring Mariachi Mexico Internaccional, Oct. 14, Non to 1 p.m. Tickets are not required for this free event. All performances are held in Bedford Concert Hall. Free parking is available in Lots B & C. Noon concerts are not ticketed. Seating is first-come, first-serve.

Hispanic Heritage Month Library Collection. The UW-Parkside Library will mark Hispanic Heritage Month with a curated Hispanic Heritage Month collection that presents notable Latina/o/e/x authors and artists including works of nonfiction, fiction, anthologies, poetry, DVDs, CDs and even graphic novels.

The month long celebration at UW-Parkside is sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies, UW-Parkside Library, Latinos Unidos, the College of Arts and Humanities, and the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

For the full listing of events and for more details, visit uwp.edu/hhm.