The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced that Sheronda Glass has been named the interim vice chancellor for Finance & Administration.

Glass will serve in the position while current Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration Scott Menke serves as the interim chancellor of the university. Menke replaces Debbie Ford, who will become the chancellor of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Ind. She has been at UW-Parkside for over 13 years.

“Congratulations to Chancellor Ford on her new role as chancellor of Indiana University Southeast,” said Menke. “We are thankful that Sheronda Glass has accepted this opportunity and will help guide the university during this period of transition.”

Glass has worked for UW-Parkside since 2016 and is currently the associate vice chancellor of human resources. Prior to that, she worked as a human resources executive in both the private and non-profit industries. She also worked six years as a business management and human resources consultant for small businesses.

"I am humbled by this interim appointment. While I will miss Chancellor Ford, I look forward to my continued work with Interim Chancellor Menke and the current leadership team as the university transitions to new campus leadership," Glass said.

The nationwide search for UW-Parkside’s next chancellor has begun. Interested and qualified candidates will be able to find out how to apply at https://www.uwp.edu/explore/offices/humanresources/chancellorsearch.cfm.