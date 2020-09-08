UW-Parkside numbers up 3.8% over last year; UW System down slightly overall

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — Data has been released from the University of Wisconsin System that suggest a majority of students have responded positively to the return of on-campus instruction.

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson unveiled enrollment figures from the first day of the fall semester that said there was an enrollment decline of only about 1% across the UW System compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, with a preliminary total of 4,547 students enrolled, experienced a 3.8% increase over fall 2019, according to a press release.

As part of UW-Parkside’s “Ranger Restart” plan, classes will be conducted in-person, online or a combination of the two formats. Face coverings are required in all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, and are strongly encouraged outside when physical distancing is not possible.

Sixty-one percent of classes are fully online (57% of undergraduate classes; 89% of graduate classes), though 2,542 students have at least one in-person or hybrid (mixed in-person and online) class. Of the 4,547 total students, 654 are enrolled in graduate programs, a 44% increase over fall 2019 enrollment data. Three-hundred and ninety-three of those students are in the online MBA program.