UW-Parkside part of new UW System initiative to help students prepare for college

With a focus to help underserved high school students become better prepared for what’s next, UW System President Tommy Thompson came up with what he hopes is the solution.
And locally, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is right in the mix.
During a Wednesday online press conference with statewide media, Thompson announced a new “pre-college pipeline initiative” that will put professionals into local high schools as a way to better connect with those students.
By cutting costs at the central administration level, Thompson said $1 million has been set aside — $200,000 for each of the five campuses selected — to get the program off the ground.
Along with Parkside, other statewide UW campuses that will participate are Oshkosh, Platteville, Stout and Whitewater. Thompson said the offer was put out among the system to determine which university could design the best program to fit the initiative.
“(We want) to help address students and what they need to get ready for college,” Thompson said. “We want (the campuses) to hire people and put them into high schools around their particular area and help students — underserved and first students of a family — to go to college, to get better prepared.
“Especially now, with COVID, we are seeing that seniors especially are having a difficult time getting prepared for college.”
Pandemic impact
The pandemic impact is not lost on Parkside and how it hopes to help within this program, said Tammy McGuckin, vice provost for student affairs and enrollment services.
“We are recognizing the needs that these students are going to have, just to get their applications in,” she said. “We’re seeing trends where fewer individuals are filling out their (financial aid paperwork). We want to make sure that the students who are in high school now are thinking about the future. It’s hard to do when you’re in a pandemic.”
Parkside plans to fill two “college navigator” positions, and both will work with high schools in both Kenosha and Racine counties, McGuckin said.
McGuckin said the hope is to have both full-time positions filled within the next month so they can start working in the area high schools.
“We’re looking for dynamic individuals who are good at connecting with students,” McGuckin said. “We would love to have candidates who have similar backgrounds. That would be important to us. And other individuals who could be role models for our students that can see what a college degree will enable for them and the doors it will open up for them.”
Counselors being added
In a press release issued prior to the announcement, it’s expected that funding will pay for about 15 additional college counselors who will work with 25 high schools and community groups.
The new effort will be in addition to the existing outreach that UW System universities currently provide, the release states.
“They’re hiring individuals to go into high schools and really talk to students,” Thompson said. “They’re talking to them about taking courses that they need to go to college, about their careers and what courses they need for that degree.
“... And then to stay and be consultants with those students and make sure they’re attending class, getting their work in on time, passing their tests and getting them ready to go to college.”
The first choice for each of the participating campuses will be to guide students to the local university, but if that’s not a fit, then Thompson and McGuckin both said another focus is to find a home within the UW System.
“I think we’re the best in the land,” Thompson said. “And I want those students to come to those universities and get educated for their careers.”
McGuckin agreed.
“We just want to make sure our students, as they’re going through high school, that they see college as something they can attain,” she said. “Whether it’s Parkside — which would be our first goal to get them to come here — but if we’re not the right fit, then how do we help them to get to where it is the right fit for them?”
If it’s found that a student would be better served by attending a technical college, rather than one in the system, Thompson said the counselor could certainly guide them in that direction.
“If a young man or woman wants to go into one of the skilled trades, so be it, and we’ll advise that person in what they have to do,” he said. “Our counselors will do that.”
