UW-Parkside part of new UW System initiative

The new effort will be in addition to the existing outreach that UW System universities currently provide, the release states.

"They're hiring individuals to go into high schools and really talk to students," Thompson said. "They're talking to them about taking courses that they need to go to college, about their careers and what courses they need for that degree.

"... And then to stay and be consultants with those students and make sure they're attending class, getting their work in on time, passing their tests and getting them ready to go to college."

The first choice for each of the participating campuses will be to guide students to the local university, but if that's not a fit, then Thompson and McGuckin both said another focus is to find a home within the UW System.

"I think we're the best in the land," Thompson said. "And I want those students to come to those universities and get educated for their careers."

McGuckin agreed.