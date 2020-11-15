UW-Parkside partners with career group to survey alums about careers

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has partnered with the Career Leadership Collective, a higher education solutions group, to conduct a national online survey to collect career pathway data from alumni.

The National Alumni Career Mobility Survey will be open through December, seeking career satisfaction and insights from college and university alumni who completed bachelor’s degree in calendar years 2010 and 2015.

The data collected by this survey will be used to help our institution better understand the professional pathways of our graduates and prepare future alumni for continued and improved career success.

Alumni for these classes will receive email invitations to complete the survey. For 2010 or 2015 graduates who do not have an email address on file with the university, go to survey.alchemer.com/s3/5898491/NACM-2020-UW-Parkside.

