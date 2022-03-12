UW-Parkside play raising funds for Ukraine at Black Box Theater Saturday night and Sunday

“Indecent” — a 2015 drama by Paula Vogel that continues on stage this weekend at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside — focuses on marginalized people who are victimized by society.

As such, it’s fitting that cast members want to help people in Ukraine who are suffering during the invasion by Russia troops.

Audiences at the show’s opening weekend performances “have been deeply moved by this piece and have recognized the importance of telling a narrative that humanizes those in peril right now,” said Rachael Swartz, the UW-Parkside faculty member directing the show.

“We are utilizing this production to raise funds for the UNICEF organization to assist those in peril in Ukraine.”

Through the show’s first three performances, $615 has been raised.

This was a student-lead initiative, Swartz said.

“Our cast lobbied me, saying they felt that if we set up opportunities for donations, we can make a meaningful impact through the funds we collect as well as awareness for what is happening.”

They chose UNICEF because the organization supports health, nutrition, education, safe drinking water, sanitation and protection for children and families caught in the conflict in Ukraine.

“It is an established and highly regarded global nonprofit,” Swartz said.

Cast members will be in the lobby after performances to collect cash or checks (written to UNICEF). To donate online, go to unicefusa.org and click on the red button that says “donate.”

In addition to the show’s general themes, the damaging of Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial “was a major contributing factor in our decision to act as a cast in memory of those lost and those still with us,” Swartz said.

Babyn Yar in Kyiv, she added, “is the site of the largest single massacre of Jewish people.” Some 30,000 Jewish peoples were killed there on Sept. 29-30, 1941, and their mass graves are there. In total, more than 100,000 Jewish people were killed there during the World War II Nazi occupation. The memorial stands at their final resting place.

Vogel’s play tells the story of the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance” play, which was so shocking, the producer and cast members were arrested and convicted of obscenity.

The original play, a mainstay of Yiddish theater since its debut in 1907, is set in a Jewish brothel and features frank depictions of sexuality and prostitution — including an on-stage kiss between two women.

“God of Vengeance” was deemed “indecent” for “allowing a kiss between two women to take place on an American stage — the first of its kind,” Swartz said.

“I hold Sholem Asch near to my heart for the words and the international visibility he gave to two queer female characters,” Swartz said.

The relationship between the two women, she added, “is steeply contrasted by the cruelty of the world in which they must exist — a world rife with violence, hypocrisy and the exploitation of women.”

Cast member Elisebeth Sparks said, “Everyone needs to know the story of ‘Indecent,’ the story of a little Jewish play, ‘The God of Vengeance.’ In this day and age especially when there are so many parallels of our world and the world these people experienced decades ago.

“This play is a light to shine on these issues, to get people thinking, to get people feeling.”

