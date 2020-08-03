UW-Parkside professor awarded funds for government transparency research

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership has announced that it will provide $20,381.50 for Dr. Michael A. Hansen’s research project, “Opening the Door to Backroom Politics: Local Government Digital Transparency and Privacy in Wisconsin.”

Hansen is teaching in the Politics, Philosophy, and Law Department in the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Ryan J. Owens, director of the Tommy G. Thompson center, said Hansen’s project has the potential to transform Wisconsin.

The proposed research seeks to understand variance in government transparency, public policy information access and data privacy on local-level government websites in Wisconsin. In particular, the project’s goal is to better understand why some local governments have a lack of democratic transparency, as well as to better understand the factors that are most closely associated with greater digital policy information promotion on policies that impact citizens’ daily lives.