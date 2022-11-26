UW-Parkside recognized among most engaged campuses for college student voting

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.

The program recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. UW-Parkside joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:

Participate in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

Shared 2020 NSLVE Reports with campus voting data with ALL IN

Developed and submitted a 2022 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN

Have a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.

“College student voter turnout has increased since 2016, and this increase has been driven by students. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is excited to expand our ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll to recognize these student voting champions across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These students registered voters, served on their campus voting coalitions, spearheaded voter education efforts, advocated for campus polling locations and organized other voter engagement efforts to ensure their peers were confident and informed voters. We are excited to see what they continue to accomplish ahead of the 2022 midterms.”

The challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN Challenge staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement, and voter participation on their campus.

The challenge currently engages over 9 million students from more than 950 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.