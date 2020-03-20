UW-Parkside scraps spring commencement

Parkside scraps spring commencement

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced Friday that face-to-face spring 2020 commencement ceremonies will not be held as originally scheduled on May 16.

“Celebrating the graduation of another record class of UW-Parkside students is always such an exciting event,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “However, the evolving COVID-19 pandemic has compelled each of us to make difficult choices.

“I reminded students that there is an important difference between the delay of our commencement ceremonies and any delay in earning their degree. When students complete the necessary academic requirements, they will be UW-Parkside graduates.”

UW-Parkside campus leadership will be working with Parkside Student Government to develop plans to reschedule the commencement ceremonies to properly honor the accomplishments of the graduates.

