UW-Parkside secures approval for gymnasium bleacher replacement plan

Part of the facility and fundraising plan targeted to transform the athletics and recreation facilities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been approved.
On Monday, the school's athletic department announced that the Sports & Activity Bleacher Replacement project was approved by the UW Board of Regents along with the State Building Commission as one of four All-Agency requests. That's part of the De Simone Gymnasium Enhancement that will improve the facility used by the school for men's and women's basketball, volleyball and other functions, such as bi-annual commencement ceremonies for both UW-Parkside and Gateway Technical College.
It's a step forward in the RangerVision 2020 campaign, which was launched in March. Phase I of RangerVision 2020 is a $5 million campaign that will enhance the Sports & Activity Center.
Parkside, which competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is the only NCAA Division II program in Wisconsin.
"The De Simone Gymnasium Enhancement is an exciting and transformational project that will benefit Parkside athletics, our institution and our community," Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin said in a news release. "De Simone will provide a recruiting asset for our coaches, an incredible home for our student-athletes and a first-class atmosphere for fans and visitors of our competitions and university events."
The bleacher project work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. It includes the removal and disposal off-campus of the existing wooden bleachers, along with the furnishing and installing of two new powered platform seating systems with seat backs to accommodate a reduced seating capacity of 1,676.
The new seating systems will include new controls, self-storing railings and side curtains, with an ability to accommodate a media platform.
According to the release, the project "facilitates replacement of the original telescoping, motorized wood bleachers with new code-compliant units, and renovates adjacent space to create replacement seating and lounge areas to offset seating capacity lost by the required bleacher code upgrades."
The De Simone Gymnasium Enhancement has been supported by partnerships forged with Haribo and Educators Credit Union.
In October 2019, Parkside announced a comprehensive partnership with Haribo, which included the creation of Haribo Court at De Simone Gymnasium.
In July 2020, Parkside and Educators Credit Union agreed on a multi-year agreement as part of RangerVision 2020, a partnership that will create the Educators Credit Union Suite.
The current bleachers do not have seat backs, have a narrow seating profile and lack simple amenities like cup holders.
"The atmosphere that will be created in De Simone Gymnasium with the completion of RangerVision 2020 will be incredible," Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel said in the release. "De Simone has always provided a homecourt advantage for Parkside basketball, and it will continue to for years."
The gym improvement is also expected to boost the coaches' recruiting efforts of student-athletes out of high school.
"Our volleyball student-athletes will love practicing and competing in the enhanced De Simone Gymnasium," Parkside volleyball coach Leigh Barea said. "In addition to providing a high-level atmosphere for matches, De Simone will become a crown jewel for recruiting future Rangers."
The Parkside athletic department continues to generate financial support through RangerVision 2020 to assist with additional improvements and enhancements to the De Simone Gymnasium and to create two more facilities, the Mark Olsen Indoor Golf Center and the Multipurpose Indoor Turf Center, also planned for completion as part of the project.
For more information about RangerVision 2020, visit https://www.uwp.edu/giving/rangervision2020.cfm.