UW-Parkside secures approval for gymnasium bleacher replacement plan

Part of the facility and fundraising plan targeted to transform the athletics and recreation facilities at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been approved.

On Monday, the school's athletic department announced that the Sports & Activity Bleacher Replacement project was approved by the UW Board of Regents along with the State Building Commission as one of four All-Agency requests. That's part of the De Simone Gymnasium Enhancement that will improve the facility used by the school for men's and women's basketball, volleyball and other functions, such as bi-annual commencement ceremonies for both UW-Parkside and Gateway Technical College.

It's a step forward in the RangerVision 2020 campaign, which was launched in March. Phase I of RangerVision 2020 is a $5 million campaign that will enhance the Sports & Activity Center.

Parkside, which competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is the only NCAA Division II program in Wisconsin.