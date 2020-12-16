UW-Parkside seeking artists for National Print Exhibition

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is seeking artists to take part in the 2021 Parkside National Print Exhibition.

The first show opened at UW-Parkside more than 30 years ago, and for three decades the National Print Exhibition “has shown some of the finest examples of original prints from artists nationwide,” according to show organizers.

The exhibition is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest, founded at UW-Parkside in 1987 by printmaking professor Doug DeVinny.

The application deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.

The exhibit will take place in the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery from May 4 through Oct. 2 and will include a public reception, announcement of awards and juror’s remarks on Sept. 23.

A full-color catalogue will accompany this exhibition.

The juror is John Hitchcock, an artist and professor of art and associate dean of arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

How to apply

Who is eligible: All artists 18 years or older currently residing in the United States are eligible for the show.