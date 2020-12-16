UW-Parkside seeking artists for National Print Exhibition

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is seeking artists to take part in the 2021 Parkside National Print Exhibition.
The first show opened at UW-Parkside more than 30 years ago, and for three decades the National Print Exhibition “has shown some of the finest examples of original prints from artists nationwide,” according to show organizers.
The exhibition is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest, founded at UW-Parkside in 1987 by printmaking professor Doug DeVinny.
The application deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.
The exhibit will take place in the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery from May 4 through Oct. 2 and will include a public reception, announcement of awards and juror’s remarks on Sept. 23.
A full-color catalogue will accompany this exhibition.
The juror is John Hitchcock, an artist and professor of art and associate dean of arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
How to apply
Who is eligible: All artists 18 years or older currently residing in the United States are eligible for the show.
Eligible prints: Works in the show must use traditional, hand-pulled media, including hybrid works combining hand-pulled techniques with new media forms. There are no size restrictions. Prints must have been created within the last two years.
Work must arrive exhibition ready.
If artists choose to provide framed works, works must be framed in Plexiglas (not glass) if shipped. 3D prints and prints employing alternative display methods will be considered.
Entry Fee: A $30 non-refundable entry fee is required for submitting up to four works (one image per work) processed through CallForEntry.org.
Awards: A $500 Best in Show award will be selected by the juror and announced at the reception.
Catalogue: A full-color catalogue will be produced for the exhibition. Each accepted artist will receive a complimentary copy of the catalogue.
Application deadline: Feb 15, 2021
Notifications to artists: March 12, 2021
Deadline for works delivered to gallery: April 12, 2021
Exhibition opens: May 4, 2021
Reception and announcement of best in show award: Sept. 23
Exhibition closes: Oct. 2
More details: http://uwp.edu/PNPE
