UW-Parkside set to host Tuesday webinar by the Fair Maps Coalition

SOMERS — As part of Election Experience 2020, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is scheduled to host “The People’s Maps,” a free, online presentation by the Fair Maps Coalition, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
While the event is free and open to the public, participants are asked to register on the link found on the Election Experience Events webpage.
The panel presentation will be moderated by local Fair Maps organizer John Scott, along with panel participants Dale Schultz and Tim Cullen. Both Schultz and Cullen are former state senators and are currently co-chairs of the Fair Elections Project Wisconsin Campaign. Schultz and Cullen represented both sides of the aisle in the Legislature and support the need for reform.
The objective of Fair Maps is to put an end to partisan gerrymandering, a practice that attempts to establish a political advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating geographic boundaries to create partisan or incumbent-protected districts. Wisconsin maps have been challenged in the Supreme Court, but in 2019 the court ruled the issue to be out of federal jurisdiction.
In September, Gov. Tony Evers formed the People’s Maps Commission, a nonpartisan group, to draw “the People’s Maps” for submission to the Legislature in 2021. To date, 17 Wisconsin counties have passed advisory referenda on nonpartisan redistricting and on Nov 3, Kenosha is one of 11 counties that will have this item on their ballots.
For more information regarding the event and how to register, contact Peggy James at james@uwp.edu.
