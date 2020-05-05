UW-Parkside sets summer plans: Staff furloughs, online classes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced temporary staff furloughs, as a result of fiscal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-Parkside notified employees of intermittent, consecutive-day, and workload-reduction furloughs aligned with UW System policy that will impact 300 staff, according to a news release.

During the summer semester, UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford will take a 10% salary reduction and members of her leadership team will take a 5% salary reduction, the university said.

Summer classes begin May 18 with all taught online. UW-Parkside reported that enrollment for the summer session is up by approximately 100 students compared with summer 2019.